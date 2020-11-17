LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+ special) — This animated special takes place following The Rise Of Skywalker‘s events and follows Rey and BB-8 as they dive deeper into the Force’s vast realms of knowledge. All of this is geared toward prepping for the Wookiee festival of Life Day, but not everything goes as planned, and Rey ends up hurtling through space and time to intersect with galactic-history figures.

We Are The Champions (Netflix series) — Rainn Wilson executive produces this exploration of odd, quirky, and charming challenges around the globe. Each episode promises to be truly unique while following obsessed and skilled would-be-champs who hope to be the greatest at these competitions: Cheese Rolling, Chili Eating, Fantasy Hair Styling, Yo-Yo, Dog Dancing, and Frog Jumping.

Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Matt’s digging into the situation when Avery’s people unsuccessfully attempt to conquer Swamp Thing.

This Is Us (NBC, 8:00pm EST) — Malik’s at work with Randall, Kevin’s looking to impress a new director, and sleep training is driving Jack and Rebecca to their wits’ ends.

Tell Me a Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Beau attempts to protect Ashley while her survival instincts are going haywire, and an extravagant party is ground central for Jackson and Simone to confront Veronica.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Lewis Hamilton, Andrea Bocelli

Jimmy Kimmel Live — People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Alison Brie, G-Eazy ft. Blackbear

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin, Dierks Bentley

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, FITZ