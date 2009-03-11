WHAT’S ON TONIGHT: LIKE, EVERYTHING

“Come flizzle the frizzle skizzles”

American Idol (FOX) — The final 13 become the final 12 11. Kelly Clarkson and Kanye West will perform. And somehow, that will take an hour. Ladies and gentlemen, the highest-rated show in America.

America’s Next Top Model (CW) — It’s the episode where all the models get makeovers. Which means that some brunette is turned into an awful bottle-blonde, and another model gets all her hair cut off, because the stylist thinks she has the face to pull it off “just like Mia Farrow.” My prediction: tears.

South Park (Comedy Central) — The Season 13 premiere: Kenny takes his girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers concert. Spoiler alert: he dies.

The Daily Show (Comedy Central) — Tonight’s guest is the always-awesome Paul Rudd, whose appearance on last night’s Letterman can be seen here. I’ve run into Rudd twice in my life: once when he spent all night drinking at Bleecker Bar before a “Good Morning America” appearance, and the other time at 3 a.m. during Super Bowl week at a Miami hotel bar where he was doing karaoke with Joe Lo Truglio. In other words, he’s just as cool as he seems. Jerk.

Soul Plane (BET) — What? You got somethin’ better to do?

Bonus good times: Jon Hamm as Lex Luthor. I watched this entire video, which means it held my attention for two minutes longer than any episode of “Smallville.”