WHAT’S ON TONIGHT: LIKE, EVERYTHING

American Idol (FOX) — The final 13 become the final
12 11. Kelly Clarkson and Kanye West will perform. And somehow, that will take an hour. Ladies and gentlemen, the highest-rated show in America.
America’s Next Top Model (CW) — It’s the episode where all the models get makeovers. Which means that some brunette is turned into an awful bottle-blonde, and another model gets all her hair cut off, because the stylist thinks she has the face to pull it off “just like Mia Farrow.” My prediction: tears.
South Park (Comedy Central) — The Season 13 premiere: Kenny takes his girlfriend to a Jonas Brothers concert. Spoiler alert: he dies.
The Daily Show (Comedy Central) — Tonight’s guest is the always-awesome Paul Rudd, whose appearance on last night’s Letterman can be seen here. I’ve run into Rudd twice in my life: once when he spent all night drinking at Bleecker Bar before a “Good Morning America” appearance, and the other time at 3 a.m. during Super Bowl week at a Miami hotel bar where he was doing karaoke with Joe Lo Truglio. In other words, he’s just as cool as he seems. Jerk.
Soul Plane (BET) — What? You got somethin’ better to do?
Bonus good times: Jon Hamm as Lex Luthor. I watched this entire video, which means it held my attention for two minutes longer than any episode of “Smallville.”
I heard “Soul Plane” was the real source of AIDS…
Lost is a repeat, smart guy.
Hanging out with his Wet Hot American Summer costar earns Paul Rudd way more cool cred than he already needed.
You’ve run into Paul Rudd twice?
Paul Rudd has run into me once.