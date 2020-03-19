If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Little Fires Everywhere: (Hulu) – The first three episodes of this series dropped on Wednesday, but there’s a fair chance that you’ve been distracted by a certain pandemic. Here’s your chance to catch up on dramatic fireworks between Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, whose characters see their idyllic lives upended by the unleashing of family secrets.

Devs: (FX on Hulu) – Lily’s on Kenton’s radar, big time, as he forces her to visit a mental health professional. Meanwhile, Forest has an unorthodox manner of expressing his devotion to the Devs project.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Gloria’s pressing Katy to design the right wedding dress while Jorge’s facing his own pressures. Also, Josie is frustrated, and Pepper’s turning to an unlikely source of help.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amy’s upset after people critique her parenting skills, and there’s a conspiracy theory afoot, thanks to Sandra and Cheyenne.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jake gets personal with Doug Judy within the resurrection of their feud, and there’s the hunt for the perfect vending machine going on.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Lizzie’s attempting to confront a dilemma while Hope’s taking drastic measures over a Josie-related issue, and Rafael is heartbroken.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Will’s surrogate wants some serious boundaries, but Will can’t stop spying on the woman, all while Grace debates a gender reveal party.