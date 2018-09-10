What’s On Tonight: ‘Lodge 49’ Makes A Discovery, And ‘Better Call Saul’ Makes A Plan

#What's On Tonight
09.10.18

AMC

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Ernie is granted knowledge of the Lodge’s darkest secrets courtesy of Larry while Dud’s new night security job leads him to a startling discovery.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jimmy entertains the idea of reconstituting Wexler-McGill while Kim takes tangible measure to secure her own future and Mike enacts a plan for Gus.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 10 ends with the show’s best Ninjas tackling the toughest obstacle course in the world in the hopes of winning that $1 million cash prize.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – One couple is treated to a romantic dinner date and a glimpse into their future courtesy of a wedding photographer and a few staged engagement photos, but when the bachelorette is asked to try on a wedding dress, things get too real.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 15 closes with the final four dancers performing for the judges one last time before the winner is crowned.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Grace, Harris, and Darius are blindsided by the government’s plans for a final doomsday scenario.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Holmes and Watson’s deadly game of cat-and-mouse with Sherlock’s former friend becomes even more dangerous when their latest victim looks to be Michael’s handywork.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sean Penn, Taran Killam, St. Paul & the Broken Bones

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Brian Tyree Henry, Sen. Cory Booker, Sam Morril

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Bob Woodward, the Knocks featuring Foster the People

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Emma Thompson, Elle Fanning, Lykke Li featuring Amine

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rob Lowe, Leighton Meester, Poppy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Kevin Love

