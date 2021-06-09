Loki: Season 1 Premiere (Disney+ series) — Tom Hiddleston has an absolute blast playing the mercurial trickster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we shall reap the benefits while he helps (or hinders) the Time Variance Authority during the process of cleaning up the timeline. Yep, Loki’s gotta atone after snatching the Tesseract in Avengers Endgame, and we can expect plenty of theatrics (including a possible D.B. Cooper-type incarnation) from the God of Mischief. Loki’s chronically looking out for Number One, but Hiddleston did provide a catch-up course to refresh fans, although we still don’t know Loki’s true essence here — is he the somewhat reformed version of himself, or nah? Finding out will be part of the fun.

Fresh, Fried & Crispy: Season 1 — You might gain 10 pounds while watching this show, which would fit right in with Guy Fieri’s adventures. The so-called Grandfather of Food Reviews on YouTube, Daym Drops, takes a cross-country trip across the United States to find the most decadent fried foods possible. There’s deep-fried Oreos (in San Diego), extra-crispy pork chops (in Birmingham), and more on the menu, and not only does he pop into actual restaurants, but home kitchens and food trucks are also part of the hunt. Get your appetites ready.

Awake (Netflix film) — This post-apocalyptic yarn follows a mysterious global event that leaves mankind without sleep and without all electronics. A troubled ex-soldier might be able to fix things through a “cure” that happens to be her daughter, although she might lose her mind before she can piece everything together. Yikes.

Tragic Jungle (Netflix film) — This story’s set in the 1920s Mayan jungle, where lawlessness and mythical ways rule near the Mexico-Belize border. A group of Mexican workers collide with a mysterious Belizian woman, which of course sends them into a desire-filled state, although there’s something else afoot. That would be the awakening of the legendary Xtabay being that might seal their destiny.

Crime Scene Kitchen (FOX, 9:00pm) — Joel McHale’s the host of this bizarro cooking-focused reality-competition show, which sees chef teams attempt to figure out what was baked after a dessert disappears, leaving only ingredients in the aftermath. Seriously, give this show a whirl because it is oddly meditative to watch the clues come together. Also, McHale is one of the best famous-types at the art of the interview, and I’ll stand by that claim no matter what.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Samuel L. Jackson, Padma Lakshmi

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Will Forte, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Brendan Buckley

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Lisa Kudrow, Clea Duvall, Rostam