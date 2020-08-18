f nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Looney Tunes (HBO Max) — If you need some comfort food tonight (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?) the good news is that one of HBO Max’s most anticipated offerings is adding a new batch of classic episodes to the collection tonight. Take a left turn at Albuquerque and meet us there.

The Democratic National Convention (Everywhere, all night) — The largely remote political event continues with the presidential roll call vote, along with speakers including Stacey Abrams and Conor Lamb, as well as Bill Clinton, Jill Biden, Chuck Schumer, Sally Yates, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

If you’re looking for comedy as a distraction, Netflix has several new-ish stand-up specials that you may have missed:

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — This New Orleans-filmed special shows Eric Andre once again busting through comedic boundaries while taking on the wars on sex, drugs, and… fart jokes? Alright. Seriously though, It’s the best comedy special of the year and highly relevant to the U.S. police-related discussion today.

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant — The Aussie comedian (who remains notorious for his gun-control opinion) pulls a 180 from where he was five years ago. He’s less focused on issues these days and grows incredibly banal at times, but he’s still uproariously funny. While reflecting upon the state of comedy today, he manages to dole out some hefty insight on life while telling an epic tale of the pursuit of lactose at all costs.

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix stand-up special) — After all these years (and Adam Sandler movies), Rob Schneider’s first Netflix special has arrived to take on adulthood. Did you know that his daughter is Elle King? She shows up for an ending diet with dad.

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York — From SNL to a ton of upcoming movies, Pete Davidson’s doing everything, and now, he’s got his very first Netflix original comedy special. Yes, he’s dropping all kinds of unfiltered anecdotes on everything from his SNL-related discomfort to his Louis C.K. beef and Ariana Grande relationship.