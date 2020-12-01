The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy (New Line Cinema films streaming on Hulu) — For one month only (plan your binging accordingly, my precious), you can watch Peter Jackson’s beloved adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s epic book series. It’s a perfect time to catch up on all the Middle-earth business before the Amazon Prime TV series, which will land at some point, assuming that the weird casting call went smoothly. If you’re not familiar, you still probably know to expect plenty of wizardry and elves, and Elijah Wood stars as Frodo Baggins, a young hobbit who must obliterate the ring of Sauron.

Angela’s Christmas Wish (Netflix film) — Based upon Frank McCourt’s characters, this followup to the 2017 Christmas short film from Ireland follows a young girl who wishes for a Christmas family reunion. The story emphasizes family and togetherness, all engineered by one determined young child.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix documentary film) — Shondaland brings us this career spotlight for trailblazer Debbie Allen (Fame), who reimagines the classic ballet guiding a group of stellar young dancers as they gear up to launch Allen’s yearly “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production. This film looks like a blast and includes not only fantastic choreography and behind-the-scenes glimpses at the grueling process but also intimate interviews with Allen and all involved.

Even more holiday cheer from Netflix:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix film) — Everyone loves Dolly, so at least there’s one thing that you won’t be arguing about with your relatives this season. Featuring an album full of original Dolly music, this film (which co-stars Christine Baranski) revolves around how the coldest of hearts can melt in the face of family, love, and the enduring Christmas spirit of a small town.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix film) — Kurt Russell’s hot Santa returns two years after Kate and Teddy saved Christmas. Kate’s now a cynical teenager with family drama, and for some reason, she’s not thrilled to spend Christmas in Cancun. The trouble truly begins when a mysterious toublemaker, Belsnickel, plots to destroy Christmas and make a ground zero out of the North Pole. Russell’s here to help save the day, and yes, Goldie Hawn’s along for the ride.

Here are the rest of tonight’s programming highlights.

Swamp Thing (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Alec and Abby’s trip to a degraded part of the swamp ends with an infection and a trip to the lab. Oh boy.