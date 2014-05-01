What’s On Tonight: Louis C.K. On Letterman, Megan Draper On Conan

iHeartRadio Music Awards (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Featuring performances from Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Shakira, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and other artists uDon’tHeart.

Surviving Jack (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — This is a good show. You should watch it.

Review (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. This is a GREAT show. You should watch it.

Vikings (History, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. “Ragnar and King Horik return to Kattegat; Ragnar places his trust in those who have stood by him.” Is there a character called Randymossafro yet?

Elementary (CBS, 10 p.m.) — Sherlock is forced to work with Mycroft to solve a case that has life-or-death consequences. I’m just spitballing here, but if anyone wants to make a Elementary/Minecraft mashup called Minecroft, I…probably won’t watch it.

New Jack City (VH1, 11 p.m.) — Movie plot descriptions on Zap2it are typically a sentence, maybe two sentences long. Here’s the one for New Jack City: “Drug tycoon Nino Brown (Wesley Snipes) and his minions, known collectively as the Cash Money Brothers, have rapidly risen to the top of the New York City narcotics trade. Under Nino’s heartless leadership, the drug operation has grown into a multimillion-dollar empire. Scotty (Ice-T) and Nick (Judd Nelson), two police officers who know their way around the streets of Harlem, aim to bring Nino and his cohorts down. To do so, though, they’ll have to play by Nino’s rules and go undercover.” Great movie, or greatest movie?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Louis C.K. on Letterman; Andrew Garfield, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and CHVRCHES on Fallon; Sandra Oh on Kimmel; Cheryl Hines and Rampage Jackson on Ferguson; Kiefer Sutherland, Rose Byrne, and Richard Ayoade on Meyers; Martin Short, Jessica Paré, and Kelis on Conan; David Spade on Stewart; and Saul Williams on Colbert.