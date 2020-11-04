Love and Anarchy (Netflix series) — Do you want some atypical romcom business in your life to distract you from all the madness in the real world? Of course you do, but this Scandinavian series (which arrives with subtitles) might be a little too controversial to sit well. You can see the trailer here, and blackmail is involved with the stakes growing ever higher and unpredictable consequences to match.

Devils (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Patrick Dempsey’s Dominic is looking for his missing wife, and he then confronts Massimo about his cheating ways (with Dominic’s wife), and that leads to a whole lot of personal and financial drama, just like people like it.

Coroner (CW, 9:00pm EST) — A mass shooting investigation gets derailed by Jenny’s understandable exhaustion, but not without dangerous results

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Kanye West

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Sarah Silverman, Steve Kornacki, Common

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Henry Winkler, The Kills

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Leslie Jones

In case you need some early Christmas viewing material, this dropped last Wednesday:

Holidate (Netflix film) — Here we go, everyone. The holiday season has officially begun, according to Netflix, which drops a romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. Both their characters loathe the holidays, including family gatherings and friend-loaded celebrations, so despite being strangers, they make a pact to do the “holidate” thing with each other for a full year. Because this is a romcom, they will obviously vow to never have romantic feelings for each other, but you know how that always ends, right? Oh, let’s just embrace the clichés, already. It’s 2020.