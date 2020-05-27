What’s On Tonight: ‘Love Life’ Lands On HBO Max

Love Life (HBO Max) — So HBO Max is finally here and if you’ve been able to figure out how to get it — or if you already have it as an HBO subscriber — then congratulations! You now have access to a smorgasbord of movies and TV shows ranging from The Lord of the Rings trilogy to Friends, but one of the better original offerings available at launch is this Paul Feig created, Anna Kendrick-starring anthology series about finding love in all the wrong (and right) places.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The show explores the headache-inducing concept of time travel tonight as Hope leads Echo and Gabriel through the Anomaly and on a journey of her past, which includes glimpses of Diyoza and Octavia raising her on a mystery planet and ends with the arrival of a new big bad.

Thor: The Dark World (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Out of all the Marvel flicks they could’ve chosen, ABC decided the worst Thor movie was what fans deserved to see tonight. On the bright side, after watching this, you’ll have a newfound appreciation for what Taika Waititi did with Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. kicks off its final season tonight with Coulson and the crew being thrust back in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. How did this happen? Your guess is as good as theirs.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Nadja and Laszlo revive their musical act as Guillermo is forced to find a new master to serve when Nandor’s old familiar returns.