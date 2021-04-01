Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00pm EST) — Chris Meloni’s departure (and the way that Elliot Stabler was written out of Law & Order: SVU) always left an unsatisfying taste in the mouths of this long-running franchise’s fans. The good news, though, is that it’s all water under the Brooklyn bridge because Stabler is coming back to his old stomping grounds. The crossover episode with Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T will launch the show, and from there, it is full-on Stabler Time. In the debut episode, the squad works to help Stabler find the suspect who’s threatening his family.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm EST) — Here’s that full-on Stabler Time that I mentioned. This week, Stabler begins working with the NYPD again (following a personal loss) to nail the city’s most powerful organized crime syndicates. He’s attempting rebuild his life, and there’s no place like home for his ill-tempered detective, who will surely have to adjust his behavior in a TV-cop landscape that’s quite unlike the atmosphere of yesteryear.

Made For Love (HBO Max series) — HBO Max recently struck dark-comedy gold with The Flight Attendant, and the WarnerMedia streamer is poised to do so again with Cristin Milioti maneuvering around a premise that’s even more dizzying than that of Palm Springs. Cristin stars as Hazel, and Ray Romano plays her father, who’s attempting to help her flee from a god-awful marriage with a guy (Billy Magnussen) who’s implanted a chip in her noggin, so that he can track her every move and emotion. It’s such a cynical spin on relationships, and it’s terrifying, all of it, to consider, but heck, this show will suck you into its compelling vortex. Did we mention that dad is a widower with a “synthetic partner”? Oh boy.

Creepshow: Season 2 (Shudder and AMC+ series) — The spooky anthology show returns with many, many featured players on board, including Ali Larter, C. Thomas Howell, Ted Raimi, Kevin Dillon, Anna Camp, Josh McDermitt, Adam Pally, and Ashley Laurence. Just FYI, the Marilyn Manson episode got axed following Evan Rachel Wood’s allegations against the singer.

Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series) — A ghost is still haunting a bookstore and unleashing fictional characters upon the world, and it’s up to four kids to save the world by figuring out the spirit’s unfinished business.

Prank Encounters: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things hosts this elaborate hidden-camera prank show that causes two complete strangers to collide while carrying out assignments that transform into supernatural surprises.

Worn Stories (Netflix series) — Closets become ground central for a supply of tales behind the meaning of particular articles of clothing. Whether it’s a pair of boots or a uniform, these cherished items launch funny, tragic, poignant, and celebratory themes, all interpreted through the eyes of cultural figures and talented storytellers.

Station 19 (ABC, 8:00pm EST) — Vic and Travis have issues with their friendship after helping two best friends on a call, and Jack realizes that he’s a big influence on Marcus.