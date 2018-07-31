What’s On Tonight: Amy Poehler And Nick Offerman’s ‘Making It’ Arrives

NBC

Making It (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler team up for this competition craft show in which talented creators compete for the title of “Master Maker.” Honestly, any chance to see Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson back together again sounds good to us.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another elimination round takes place tonight.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – A team of car salesman, a pair of best friends, and two sisters compete as Jamie Foxx continues to be held hostage by Fox.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The first half of the show’s two-part finale kicks off tonight, and war has officially come to Eden. As Octavia marches her people into a trap, Clarke and SpaceKru work behind enemy lines to save the people they love.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Fertility planning begins to overwhelm Jane as Sutton races to finalize her passport before her trip to Paris, and Kat worries about the growing distance between her and Adena.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Billy wants what he’s owed, and the boys are feeling the pressure of their tight deadline. Meanwhile, Smurf comes around with a proposal the family can’t refuse.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Talon continues to make bad decisions, this time going after the demon before she’s ready.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Liza tries to get used to her new normal as Kelsey attempts to course-correct her life.

Teachers (TV Land, 10:30 p.m.) – Ms. Watson moves in with Toby after getting evicted, and Mrs. Snap tries out a dating website.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Christian Slater, Sean Spicer, Dan + Shay

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Bob Odenkirk, Alicia Silverstone, Kenny Chesney

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Paul Giamatti, Ronda Rousey

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amy Adams, Henry Winkler, Simon Rich, Taylor Gordon

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Hayley Atwell, Snow Patrol

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Skylar Grey