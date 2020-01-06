What’s On Tonight: The Clock Counts Down As ‘Manifest’ Returns

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two kicks off with Ben being sent on a new mission by the Calling in the wake of a shooting tragedy. While the Stone family regroups, he heads off to find two Flight 828 passengers who have mysteriously gone missing. Meanwhile, Cassie comes to terms with her pregnancy while the clock continues to count down for the remaining 828ers.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 24 kicks off with the show’s newest bachelor, Peter Weber, meeting the women who will be vying for his heart — and that on-screen proposal.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Calvin and Dave both deal with some unwelcome house guests. Gemma’s sister shows up for an extended stay, throwing Dave’s life into chaos while Calvin grows frustrated over Malcolm’s continued desire to live at home.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Bob and Abishola try to pull Dottie out of her depression by inviting Auntie Olu and Uncle Tunde to come to stay with her.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Benner assigns Lola a politically charged eco-terrorism trial that involves a senator’s son, forcing Lola to once again rely on her instincts in the courtroom.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tiffany Haddish, “The Bachelor” Peter Weber, Pharrell Williams

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Shaquille O’Neal, Jacqueline Novak, Lil Baby

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jane Fonda, Tan France, Miranda Lambert

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, David Byrne, H.E.R., Caitlin Kalafus

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Russell Peters, Michael Ealy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Karen Bass