Marina Franklin: Single Black Female (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — This stand-up special stars Marina Franklin returning to her Chicago roots to dig deep into what it means to be “woke” in these challenging times. It’s a celebratory but honest look at the tumultuous state of America today.

Stargirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Courtney’s still recruiting for the new Justice Society of America, while Pat’s unraveling which small town Nebraska people are actually working or the Injustice Society.

Dirty John (USA 10:00 p.m.) — The Betty Broderick Story is an irresistibly trashy series that’s even dirtier that last year’s effort. This week, Betty realizes that she’s been lied to by (Dirty) Dan for a massive chunk of their 20 year marriage.

In case you haven’t caught these fresh offerings from this past weekend:

The King Of Staten Island (VOD) — Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy starring Pete Davidson (in a role that takes inspiration from his pre-SNL life) comes straight to your living from from Universal Pictures. Both Davidson and Bill Burr are fantastic in this movie that also stars Marisa Tomei and Steve Buscemi.

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix film) — The New Joint from Spike Lee can be found nowhere else but the streaming giant. The movie looks to put an unusual twist on the standard war epic movie in a few ways. We’ve got a split timeline that flashes between the past with Chadwick Boseman’s character, a fallen squad leader, and the present, which sees four of his charges go back to Vietnam, where buried treasure taunts them, along with a quest for their leader’s remains.

Knives Out (Streaming on Amazon Prime) — Not only is Rian Johnson’s stellar, star-studded whodunnit streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime this month, but it’s also free to Prime users. This gem’s got Smug Chris Evans and many more delightfully eccentric players, and it builds to a masterful crescendo, so do pencil it into your schedule.