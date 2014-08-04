What’s On Tonight: Martin Lawrence Is Kelsey Grammer’s New Niles

Bachelor In Paradise (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Series premiere. Rejected bachelors and bachelorettes from previous seasons return to try to find love before inevitably failing and opening up another bottle of wine at 2:13 a.m. by their lonesome. Summer TV!
Partners (FX, 9 p.m.) — Series premiere. I still don’t believe it’s real.
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Bear takes Ben Stiller into the rugged mountains of the Isle of Skye in Northern Scotland. Then they F*CK (probably).
Gravity Falls (DisneyXD, 9:30 p.m.) — The scheduling for this superb animated show is a nightmare, but if you can find it, it’s worth watching.
Longmire (A&E, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Robert Taylor stares at an owl.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Helen Mirren, James Cameron, and Spoon on Fallon; Kim Kardashian, Damon Wayans Jr., Jake Johnson, and Disclosure on Kimmel; Guy Pearce on Ferguson; Joan Rivers on Meyers; Elisabeth Moss on Stewart; and Pat Buchanan and John W. Dean on Colbert.
I hope somebody on Partners is named Gina so Martin can repeatedly say “Damn, Gina!”
I don’t think there is a Gina, but I read somewhere that they share a sassy secretary named Sheneneh.
Here’s hoping Martin has to fire someone and remind them that they ain’t got no job.
Conan is back this week with the cast of Orange is the New Black on his show tonight.
When do they run out of stars who want to be Stripped to the Waist with Bear Grylls ?
Racists. Why isn’t Kelsey Grammer Martin Lawrence’s new Tommy?
Why aren’t you telling people that Ron Swanson has a roll in this season of Gravity Falls? Nick Offerman does the voice of Agent Powers and he even has a fantastic mustache.
The new Gravity Falls will also air on the main Disney Channel this Friday.
Holy shit Partners is terrible. I didn’t think I would turn off a comedy show faster this year than Undateable, but I was wrong. How did this show make it to a premiere? The only good thing about shows like these is it reminds me that there is such a thing as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ and it’s not just opinion. It doesn’t even look like they tried, like they went with the first thing they wrote and only took one take for each scene.