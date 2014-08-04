What’s On Tonight: Martin Lawrence Is Kelsey Grammer’s New Niles

Bachelor In Paradise (ABC, 8 p.m.) — Series premiere. Rejected bachelors and bachelorettes from previous seasons return to try to find love before inevitably failing and opening up another bottle of wine at 2:13 a.m. by their lonesome. Summer TV!

Partners (FX, 9 p.m.) — Series premiere. I still don’t believe it’s real.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Bear takes Ben Stiller into the rugged mountains of the Isle of Skye in Northern Scotland. Then they F*CK (probably).

Gravity Falls (DisneyXD, 9:30 p.m.) — The scheduling for this superb animated show is a nightmare, but if you can find it, it’s worth watching.

Longmire (A&E, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. Robert Taylor stares at an owl.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Helen Mirren, James Cameron, and Spoon on Fallon; Kim Kardashian, Damon Wayans Jr., Jake Johnson, and Disclosure on Kimmel; Guy Pearce on Ferguson; Joan Rivers on Meyers; Elisabeth Moss on Stewart; and Pat Buchanan and John W. Dean on Colbert.