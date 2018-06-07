What’s On Tonight: ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Confronts Complex Social Issues Amid The Superhero Game

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The series debut introduces two teenagers awakening to their superpowers as they both struggle to find their place in a harsh world, years after their chance first meeting.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — A bonus episode features Tandy and Tyrone learning to accept (and wield) their new powers, but first, they must each confront the difficult pasts.

Nashville (CMT, 9:00 p.m.) — The midseason return of the series features Will struggling to recover in the hospital after collapsing during a performance. Brad also slaps Deacon with a restraining order, which sparks further conflict.

American Woman (Paramount, 10:00 p.m.) — The series premiere introduces a wife named Bonnie, who discovers her husband’s affair before enlisting her friends to stand on her own.

The Four: Battle For Stardom (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Fergie hosts alongside panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor as “vocal gladiators” fight to achieve glory.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) — The group travels to the Bahamas for full-on debauchery while Angelina shocks all with her departure.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Keri Russell, Pamela Adlon, Maddie Poppe

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Adam Sandler & Chris Rock, Sting & Shaggy

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Nick Offerman, Niecy Nash, Lykke Li

Conan: Kate Mara, Sam Richardson

