Marvel Studios: Assembled:: Season 1 The Making of Loki (Disney+ series, releasing in the wee hours of Wednesday morning) — This immersive documentary-type series brings us a fresh installment to help us feel a little bit better about having to wait for Season 2 of all of the Lokis and their mercurial pursuit of the glorious purpose. Tom Hiddleston has an absolute blast playing the MCU’s trickster god, and hopefully, we’ll hear more about that crushing moment and the new big bad cruising into Phase 4. This is the best Disney+ show so far, and Loki’s so beloved that you might binge the whole season all over again.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: TBS, 10:30 pm) — Season 3 of this anthology series continues in 1844, when an idealistic preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) must join forces with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi) as they set off on the eponymous trail by wagon. TBS suggests that the promise and peril that they encounter might remind us of our own times. This week, there are somehow hipster pioneers, along with a moral struggle for the group’s very soul.

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 (Freeform, 10:00pm) — In this world, witches not only enlist in the U.S. Army, but they also use their spells to rule the world and take down terrorists, who are (in turn) hell-bent upon getting witches out of the military. This week, the Unit might commune with the dead if all goes well, and there’s a Halloween gala going down, too.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — The Flash enlists present and future allies (including his kids?) in a bid to end the speedster war and his latest deadly adversary.

Superman & Lois (CW, 9:00pm) — Lois and Chrissy team up on a story while Jonathan is distracted, and Superman’s heading to Morgan Edge.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Jonas Brothers, Zoe Lister-Jones

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Robinson, Simon Rich, Taku Hirano