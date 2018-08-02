Freeform

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – When someone starts up a new version of Roxxon Drill, Tandy and Ty must master their powers and embrace their destiny to save New Orleans and those they love. And in true Marvel style, the show will tack on a post-credits scene to the season finale.

Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Bears take on the Ravens for the annual Hall of Fame game in Ohio.

The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Season two ends with the final four facing their biggest competition yet – each other.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Teresa must deal with a mutiny in her own ranks after a personal tragedy rocks her to her core.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – One houseguest gets the boot after the live vote, and the remaining roommates compete for Head of Household.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Teddy and Matt go to extreme lengths to appease their Colombian partners while as two murders cause a rift in Franklin’s crew that puts them on a collision course with Lucia?

Take Two (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – After Sam and Eddie wake up naked in bed together with no memory of the day before, they suspect they’ve been drugged, possibly by a mysterious client who shows up thanking them for solving a case they can’t remember.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee and Isaac meet with a former “dark lord” of the Pentagon as they grow closer to solving Earl’s murder.

Detroiters (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – When Doner starts stealing clients, Sam and Tim decide to play dirty.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bret Baier, Courtney Barnett

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ray Romano, Lauren Miller, Leon Bridges

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chloe Grace Moretz, Bobcat Goldthwait

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ewan McGregor, Ann Dowd, Taylor Gordon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: A$AP Rocky