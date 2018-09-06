What’s On Tonight: ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Lands On Netflix

Netflix

Marvel’s Iron Fist (Netflix) – Iron First season two appears to be an improvement over its predecessor, although that doesn’t mean it qualifies as a good show. Although the series has been criticized for clunky dialogue and a bloated storyline, the fight scenes have gotten better, so that’s something.

Sunday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — The last two NFC champs clash in this season opener.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Following a live vote, one houseguest gets the boot while the rest compete for Head of Household.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Teresa comes face-to-face with her sworn enemy after trying to free a close friend.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Franklin resorts to extreme measures when his crew’s infighting reaches dangerous new levels while Lucia and Gustavo try to secure a deal to save their lives.

Take Two (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Sam and Eddie investigate the theft of a $50 million painting when Sam’s friend comes to her for help. Meanwhile, Sam enters the dating pool again, and her new love life causes problems between her and Eddie.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee feels torn between duty and family as Atlas enacts a new game plan, and Harris meets with a powerful ally.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jim Carrey, Andy Cohen, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Paul McCartney, Kendall Jenner

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Emma Thompson, Troye Sivan

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jennifer Garner, Stephanie Ruhle, Bebe Rexha, Allison Miller, Pearl Aday

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Blake Griffin, Paul Feig, Demetri Martin

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Maggie Gyllenhaal