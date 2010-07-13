What’s On Tonight: Matt Returns!

A firm handshake to all the other guest editors who appeared over the past week, and apologies to the commenters whose terrible television viewing habits I steadfastly refused to validate. Your real dad returns tomorrow, hopefully with Lobster Dog in tow.
8:00, Fox – The All-Star Game. There are upwards of 80 All-Stars this year. In order to make sure each able player makes an appearance, the league has instituted an extra defensive position that requires standing directly on top of the plate at all times. This is a terrible idea!
9:00, ABC – Downfall. Watch this show with your friends. Every three minutes or so, grin, shake your head, and say things like, “Oh brother… what is America coming to?” and “Sure sign of the apocalypse…”. Your friends will laud you for your unique insight into such matters, and may even ask you what you think about Britney Spears.
10:30, Comedy Central (repeat) – South Park’s “Margaritaville” episode. It’s not the best episode in recent South Park history, but it’s close.
11:00, FX – Louie. Hopefully this episode is as good as the last one, which, of course, was the most beautiful, indispensable masterwork that we as a species have ever produced.
JON BOIS FTMFW
Bring back someone else!
God damnit, Jon Bois
I DETECT WAAAAHHH
Thanks for making the site funny for once.
Tonight is the death of Cpt Phil on Deadliest Catch, it will almost be as painful to watch as Bud Selig at the end of an all-star game tie
Also tonight is the thrilling continuance of Top Chef season 7. Already a 7th top Chef, countless American singers to idolize and 8 Project Runway top designers and top models?? So confused, not sure what food is the best tasting, what music I am supposed to like, what clothes I like to wear or even where to stuff my dick…goddamn you America’s Next Confused Network President!
Also bring back Matt
He’s more cynical ironic hipster whereas Jon is more cynical heartland American
Having never seen an episode of Mad Men, I think Jon did a good job. After reading both sides of the arguments for and against the show, I’ll stick to huffing paint.
I’m crossing my fingers that Dr. Ben returns with more AIDS news tonight.
Bring back someone else!
I’m someone else!!!
Armin Tamzarian’s reign of terror has ended!
“Bring back someone else!”
“I’m someone else!!!”
He’s right!!!!!!!
This is a more welcome return than Lassie coming home.
I see it more like this:
[www.youtube.com]
Top Chef is Wednesday night, dumbass.
Is it Wednesday my mistake. I don’t watch that shit.
I liked tonights Louie, less bitingly sad realism and funnier jokes. Great to see the world’s best stand-up today incorporate jokes into his show instead of keeping it as an episode of Doctor Phil you cunts
lora does have a good point
… and a great ass.
More Iora, less Jon Bois please.