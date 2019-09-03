What’s On Tonight: ‘Mayans M.C.’ Returns, And ‘Conan’ Goes To Greenland

FX

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Following the events of the first season finale, the Reyes family finds themselves bitterly divided in the show’s second season premiere. Meanwhile, the M.C. realizes someone inside the organization is leaking information and must be stopped at all costs.

Greenleaf (OWN, 10:00 p.m.) — The fourth season of OWN’s acclaimed series spells disaster for the titular religious family. For starters, its massive mega-church operation, Calvary Fellowship, is in danger of being subsumed following its recent merger with another rival church. And then there’s that bombshell revelation about Grace, their estranged daughter.

Conan Without Borders: Greenland (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Much like he did with Haiti in early 2018, Conan O’Brien is using his Conan program’s Without Borders travel series to highlight the latest sovereign nation to come under fire by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Clay is contemplating his big, series-altering decision. Blake, meanwhile, actually makes a decision for once.

Pandora (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Xander and Jax find themselves confronting their feelings (or lack thereof) for one another during a new mission. Said mission requires Jax to rekindle a past relationship in order to accomplish its objective. This forces Xander to consider precisely how he feels about her.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Jim Gaffigan, Ann Curry

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Bill Hader, Cara Delevingne, Lester Holt, Alec Benjamin

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Kobe Bryant, Miles Brown, Marina

Late Night with Seth Meyers: Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Schlossberg

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Dominic Cooper, Jonathan Groff, Red Hearse