What’s On Tonight: ‘Mayans M.C.’ Rides Into Town

FX

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off is here, and a Latino version of the original it most certainly ain’t. The showrunner has taken great pains to make sure this new chapter feels drastically different than the Charlie Hunnam-led series and tonight’s premiere episode — which follows a new prospect named EZ as he leaves prison, joins the club, and works with some nasty cartel members – does a good job of establishing its own set of rules and characters. J.D. Pardo works as the tormented lead, there’s plenty of rich culture and current events to mine from, and things seem even more gloom and doom than they did in Sons, if you can believe it.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another semi-final round slowly trims down the contestants tonight.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – One couple is treated to a romantic getaway that’s soon crashed by past contestants and their children.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Damnit, who hurt you Jamie Foxx? Who!?

The Purge (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Purge fans rejoice. USA is giving us a miniseries spin-off that holds true to the original premise of the films – once a year, all crime is legal for one night – but expands upon the sinister, f*cked up world that’s feels terrifyingly realistic.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Before the “Hunt” takes place, Martha offers the survivors one last meal of their choosing. The catch? They all must agree on what’s for dinner.

Making It (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season one ends with the final three crafters tasked with creating a handmade wedding experience for a happy couple looking to get married in a barn, with Nick Offerman officiating.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Rami Malek, Jennifer Love Hewitt, the Lemon Twigs

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ethan Hawke, Lil Rel Howery, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Krasinski, Yvonne Orji

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Chris Cuomo, Jerrod Carmichael, Ruston Kelly, Allison Miller & Pearl Aday

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Alice Eve, Mark Duplass, Wyatt Cenac, Dorothy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: DeRay McKesson