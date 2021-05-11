Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00pm) — This biker drama’s been riding within a darker third gear with club members wrestling with various personal and professional demons this season. In the season finale, there’s a whole lot of dark stuff to consider: will poor Coco get out of cultland? Will Emily realize that Miguel, you know, tried to kill her? And perhaps most importantly, will E.Z. actually leave Santo Padre and the club behind to follow his nurse lady? Look out for a familiar face to return as well, all while the snake starts eating its own tail, and Bishop wants to become the king of the warring biker clubs.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 3 (Disney+ series) — You might prefer to think of this show as the Star Wars franchise’s version of D.C.’s Suicide Squad, but fear no Leto-Joker intrusion. Instead, this The Clone Wars spinoff follows the conclusion of its flagship series that recently wound down on Disney+. Dave Filoni is executive producing, and the show focuses on a mercenary squad of sorts that’s made up of (as the title indicates) “the Bad Batch” or Clone Force 99. These elite soldiers stand apart from standard clones due to their unique physical capabilities like super strength, super eyesight, and so on.

Money, Explained (Netflix limited series) — Dig into this series about our collective weakness with the almighty dollar and how credit card and student loan companies are exploiting all of our tendencies. It’s often a taboo subject, but this series doesn’t shy away with the tough-love talk.

Cruel Summer (Freeform, 9:00pm) — The County Fair presents high drama, of course, as Jeanette and Kate cross paths with very opposite goals in mind.

Black-ish (ABC, 9:00pm) — Dre realizes that his relationships with Mom and Dad have morphed following their marriages, and spilled secrets are a key factor.

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — Paul uses his white privilege to try and score points with Denise, and a chocolate-bar sale at school is moving right along.

Prodigal Son (FOX 9:00pm) — Malcolm gets carried away while attempting to track down a serial killer, and the U.S. Marshals are not pleased with him.

Supergirl (CW, 9:00pm) — Everyone’s trying to bring Supergirl home from the Phantom Zone while being plagued by worst-fear visions run amuck.