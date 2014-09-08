What’s On Tonight: Mel Brooks Celebrates 40 Years Of ‘Young Frankenstein’ With Conan

Monday Night Football (ESPN, 8 p.m.) — There’s not much on tonight, so might as well laugh at the undoubtedly turnover-filled Giants vs. Lions game, then head over to Conan, which welcomes Mel Brooks as a guest. He’s apparently celebrating the 40th anniversary of Young Frankenstein, so feel free to share your favorite quotes from Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Igor, Inga, and Frau Blücher *horses whinny*. The Chargers also play the Cardinals at 10:15 p.m. back on ESPN.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Season finale. “Oh dear. Nothing left. What shall we throw in now?”

A Good Job: Stories of the FDNY (HBO) — No Young Frankenstein jokes here, because this documentary, which has Steve Buscemi showing what it is like to work as a New York City firefighter, sounds really good. Almost makes you forget Nucky was in Grown Ups 2. Almost.

Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — “For what we are about to see next, we must enter quietly into the realm of stupidity.” (Eh, close enough.)

Teen Wolf (MTV, 10 p.m.) — Season finale. “There, wolf. There, castle.”

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Bill Maher, Henrik Lundqvist, and Spoon on Letterman; Jason Segel, Steve Harvey, and Alicia Keys on Fallon; Lena Dunham and Ben Schwartz on Kimmel; Katey Sagal and Michael Irvin on Ferguson; Tony Parker and Max Greenfield on Meyers; Mel Brooks, Adam Devine, and Alt-J on Conan; and John Lithgow on Colbert.

