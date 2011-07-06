What’s on Tonight: ‘Men’ Finale

Men of a Certain Age (TNT) — Season 2 finale. I watched part of last week’s episode, and I really liked what little I watched, because the only leads in the scene were Scott Bakula and Andre Braugher. Any TV watching experience without Ray Romano has the potential to be good.

Behind the Music: Ice Cube (VH1) — Yes, believe it or not, Ice Cube was once a musician.

Franklin & Bash (TNT) — Jason Alexander guest stars tonight. Solely because of Danger Guerrero’s initial recap of this show two weeks ago, I watched last week’s less bro-tastic episode — and I liked it. It’s strange, because I generally hate lawyer shows and Breckin Meyer, but I actually laughed a couple times and genuinely enjoyed the tongue-in-cheek tone of the show. And no, I’m not proud of myself. (NOTE: Sorry, no recap tomorrow.)

Flipping Out (Bravo) — Season 5 premiere. This is the show with Jeff Lewis, the OCD A-hole with a complete absence of human courtesy. Easily one of the top five punchable faces on TV.

Necessary Roughness (USA) — Whoops, this premiered last week without me saying anything about it. Anyway, this stars Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “The Wire”) as the therapist for a pro football team. Certainly a better idea than the movie, but from what I understand the TV show doesn’t feature Kathy Ireland showering.