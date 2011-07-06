What’s on Tonight: ‘Men’ Finale

Men of a Certain Age (TNT) — Season 2 finale. I watched part of last week’s episode, and I really liked what little I watched, because the only leads in the scene were Scott Bakula and Andre Braugher. Any TV watching experience without Ray Romano has the potential to be good.
Behind the Music: Ice Cube (VH1) — Yes, believe it or not, Ice Cube was once a musician.
Franklin & Bash (TNT) — Jason Alexander guest stars tonight. Solely because of Danger Guerrero’s initial recap of this show two weeks ago, I watched last week’s less bro-tastic episode — and I liked it. It’s strange, because I generally hate lawyer shows and Breckin Meyer, but I actually laughed a couple times and genuinely enjoyed the tongue-in-cheek tone of the show. And no, I’m not proud of myself. (NOTE: Sorry, no recap tomorrow.)
Flipping Out (Bravo) — Season 5 premiere. This is the show with Jeff Lewis, the OCD A-hole with a complete absence of human courtesy. Easily one of the top five punchable faces on TV.
Necessary Roughness (USA) — Whoops, this premiered last week without me saying anything about it. Anyway, this stars Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “The Wire”) as the therapist for a pro football team. Certainly a better idea than the movie, but from what I understand the TV show doesn’t feature Kathy Ireland showering.
TWO Bakula references in one post? But my birthday’s in March.
Clearly Ice Cube’s definition of a “Good Day” has changed. I blame the Hughes brothers for casting him in “Boyz in tha Hood” – Denzel Washington or Morgan Freeman could have easily played the role of Doughboy.
no recap!?
No Kathy?
I am let down. Your hear me Kathy? Come back to me! I promise no more Irish Eyes jokes!
Certainly a better idea than the movie, but from what I understand the TV show doesn’t feature Kathy Ireland showering.
But it still has Sinbad, right? RIGHT?!
Danger Guerrero, Smegga needs his recapping fix tomorrow. Be kind and watch it so I don’t have to.
Necessary Roughness is total bullshit. I cant tell you how many times I thought it was the movie then was extremely disappointed.
@Danger: you’re gonna have to spot me three games of Golden Tee and about a dozen Jager Bombs to make up for the lack of a Franklin and Bash recap tomorrow, bro. Sometimes I wonder why we even let you pledge.
Fuck Necessary Roughness.
When it comes to Kathy Ireland movies, it’s Alien in L.A. or GTFO.
1) It’s “tongue-in-cheek”…
And
2) [www.wwtdd.com] Here is Kathy Ireland. She’s not showering, she’s bathing….in the ocean which is now referred to as her bathtub.
I don’t know if this has been pointed out, or if I am crazy, but the pictures of Casey Anthony looking all stone-faced and solemn…does she kinda look like Lizzy Caplan?
“I’m a straight up pimp rollin’ cop killin’ cap poppin’ bad ass motherfucker! Now excuse me, because I have to go put on my kangaroo make-up.”
~Ice T