Becoming (Netflix documentary) — Michelle Obama’s documentary preview clip and letter to the press promised hugs, and she delivers in this intimate look at her cross-country book tour that she took after leaving the White House. The project features a score from Kamasi Washington, along with face time from her brother, Craig Robinson, and… some bonus Barack? You gotta watch to find out.

Celebrity Watch Party (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — A strange experiment has begun with Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and more all chatting from their homes.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Katy’s still attempting to maintain friendship and career while taking on the NYC art scene in this Riverdale spinoff.

Blindspot (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — This crazy tattoo show is still kicking and now beginning Season 5 with Jane attempting to pick up some explosive pieces in Iceland.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Murphy’s attempting to help out Max while Dean’s trying to pit them against each other. Meanwhile, Felix is having trouble balancing his dating life with dealing (rough!).

Shaq Life (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Off-season goals are the name of the game with Shaq tussling with a UFC fighter, taking the Lollapalooza stage, and parenting.

Siren (Freeform, 10:00 p.m.) — Helen’s feeling haunted by Donna, and Tia’s acquiring dangerous weapons to use against Ryn, Ben, and Maddie.

Desus And Mero: (Showtime, 11:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s edition features illustrious guest Billy Porter

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Christine Baranski, Tame Impala

Conan: Lizzy Caplan

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Courteney Cox

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Queen Latifah, Pete Davidson, James Taylor, Judd Apatow

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kelly Clarkson, Rep. Ayanna Pressley