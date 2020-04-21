If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix series) — The streaming giant’s continuing with this year’s stellar lineup of Tuesday-released comedy specials, and there’s a super-sized batch landing today. Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz’s two-man comedy show will feature in three new completely improvised Netflix comedy specials, including Dream Job, Law School Magic, and Parking Lot Wedding. Get ready for tales of an existential crisis, a robbery-gone-wrong, and a bit of magic.

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix series) — Technically, this show dropped on 4/20, but considering how this year is going, it’s gotta still be 4/20 somewhere, right? Move your cannabis game past pot brownies and marijuana cookies while watching top chefs compete to get “baked” in more elaborate ways.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — The Bossyfest launch is upon us, with Cookie reflecting upon how far she’s come and Lucious unable to resist his attraction to Cookie.

For Life (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Aaron’s doing the social crusade thing while moving towards becoming an attorney and flashing back to his nine-year incarceration.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Josh wants to be the cool dad, so he’s naturally jealous of Tray taking Shahzad to his first basketball game with courtside seats.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Halle Berry, Russell Westbrook, Meghan Trainor

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Ray Romano, Melanie C

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Noah’s reporting live from his couch, and naturally, the subject of the night will be the ongoing pandemic and social distancing.