What’s On Tonight: Steve Buscemi’s God Smites Some Non-Believers On ‘Miracle Workers’

02.19.19 32 mins ago

TBS

Miracle Workers (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Craig and Eliza realize just how big of a mess they have to clean up while God tasks Sanjay with smiting a non-believer.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Katie and Greg spend her work bonus on an overnight getaway, forcing Taylor to be a better big sister to Anna-Kat when disaster strikes.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen has her guests play games like “Dizzy Dash,” “Knockin’ Boots,” “Danger Word,” and “Blindfolded Musical Chairs.”

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Callie makes a decision regarding her relationship with Gael as Mariana, Davia, Malika, and Alice set up dates for each other using dating apps.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Murtaugh and Cole are at odds when Cole goes against Murtaugh’s advice and asks Tom Barnes to help with a case that hits close to home.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Mike and Peggy do their best to oust Father Dunne’s replacement when the priest leaves the church to marry the woman he loves.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dre puts Junior in his place when the kid pitches an idea at a company meeting while Bow tries to help Kyra see her potential.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Maggie’s forced to confront a traumatic memory from her past when a journalist is murdered.

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Reeva reveals her plans for the Inner Circle and they’re darker than anyone could’ve imagined.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Beth goes home to take care of her ailing mother and comes to a startling realization.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena reveals she still has feelings for Martin, but when he responds poorly to her confession, she goes on a road trip with the girls while Martin joins the boys in chasing after the women.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s drug-themed episode recounts the story of the time John F. Kennedy’s doctor prescribed him meth for back pain.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Sharpe struggles when a case hits too close to home and Iggy uncovers a patient’s surprising past.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — When money from a drug bust goes missing, the rookies are all labeled prime suspects.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Carpenter, Walk the Moon

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Andrew McCabe, Dan Levy, Sigrid

Late Night With Seth Meyers: America Ferrera, Desus & Mero, Lauren Alaina, Jeff Friedl

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 50 Cent, TNT Boys

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Enes Kanter

