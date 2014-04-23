What’s On Tonight: HOW MANY DANG VACATIONS IS ‘MODERN FAMILY’ GONNA GO ON?

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – On tonight’s episode, EVERYBODY GOES TO HAWAII! Wait, no, they already did that one. I mean EVERYBODY GOES TO LAS VEGAS! Hold on. They did that one, too. Just last month, actually. Which one is this? Oh yeah, EVERYBODY GOES TO AUSTRALIA! (If this series stays on the air another five or six seasons, mark my words, they will all end up on the moon at some point.)
The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s episode is titled “Martial Eagle,” which I would like more if it were spelled “Marshall Eagle” and was in reference to a new character the show was introducing. “What’s your name?” “Who wants to know?” “Special agent Marshall Eagle, ma’am. I’m gonna need you to come with me.”
The Fabulous Life Of… (VH1 10:00 p.m.) – VH1 has apparently run out of fabulous individuals to profile, so tonight’s episode is about the entire city of Atlanta. I hope this trend continues long enough for them to get all the way down to Camden on the list.
Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – You know how Mad Men‘s description are always super short and vague? Yeah, Arrow doesn’t go that route. From TV Guide: “The serum mirakuru sends Roy into an uncontrolled rage that leads to deadly consequences. Oliver tries to stop him, but Sara believes he is too far gone and wants to kill him. Meanwhile, Thea believes she can get through to Roy and tries to lure him to Verdant.” I really feel like you could keep up with the show just by reading these.
Legit (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) – Jim performs sexual acts to try to land some roles. That’s Hollywood for ya.
Unusually Thicke (TV Guide Network, 10:00 p.m.) – Alan Thicke’s reality shows fascinates me. I think it’s the title. I feel like Alan Thicke is trying to tell us something.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Tim Allen and Ginnifer Goodwin are on Kimmel; Sally Field and Timothy Simons (JONAH!) are on Letterman; Eddie Izzard and Lyle Lovett are on Ferguson; Cameron Diaz and Jim Gaffigan are on Fallon; and Colin Quinn is on Meyers.
Still waiting for the episode description that says Laurel dies. I will watch that episode 54 times that week.
Can Sarah die too? I just want an episode where some villain firebombs the entire Lance family
@AidanG The Lance sisters don’t need to die. They just need to go away and never come back.
That works for me too
Is Manny going to get a booting?
Mentioning modern family and the Simpsons in the same comment is ridiculous. That’s a paddlin
@Stitch – I just assumed he didn’t care which way the water went down.
On Modern Family they take a lot of vacations. Shows on the CW throw a lot of parties. On The 100, they crash land on a planet with no food, water or any communications and within minutes they’re having a rave.
I think we can all agree that it’s important that we learn what beach they’re at…for science and stuff.
Bondi Beach. It’s the Australia episode. Also, I went there for my honeymoon. It’s friggin gorgeous (and I don’t remember it being topless? maybe I was on the wrong side of the beach?)
Just a little inside baseball for anyone who wants it::: this happens because Tourism Australia gives the studio a subsidy, plus free flights and luxury hotels for cast and crew, because this is literally the best advertising Australia ever and doesn’t even seem like advertising. It’s the highest level of product placement: a country. I’m a travel writer who works with Tourism Australia and I was invited to the cast and crew party right after they returned from shooting. It was a huge, lavish thing. Pretty wild.
The income stream is enormous and by having the Dumphy family land in Australia it will demystify it for lots of tourists.
Also, I’m ready to bet anything that Crocodile Dum-phee gets thrown around. A lot.
Don’t forget the ultimate corporate synergy that was the Modern Family trip to Disney World, aka The Modern Family Disney World Infotainment Extravaganza.
@porkythefirst My favorite was the Modern Family Target episode. And by favorite, I mean- whatever, I just don’t like the show.
After having gone to Australia for 2 weeks, I don’t know why you guys should have to promote it. It’s easily one of the best countries on the planet. Like the US, only without crazy maniac people, or like Canada, but warm. I would live there if it didn’t mean being literally half way around the planet from friends/family.
Australia vacation = titties
Wait…there’s an Alan Thicke reality series? Why didn’t i hear about it before?
Any excuse to put (insert name of hot teenage daughter character) in a bikini, amirite?
This is also the reason Roseanne never had vacation episodes.
Full disclosure: I am actually friends with Lecy Gorensen (1st and 3rd Becky), and she looks pretty decent in a bikini, even if she is totally batshit crazy.
More like Sofia Vergara, but yeah, you’re onto them.
The Simpsons are going to Delaware!
How about Atlantic City, New Jersey. That will be an upcoming episode which is also a two part episode in 2015. I would love to see Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter hang out at Trump Plaza sometime during the filming. Still have a crush on Sarah. I also would love to see the show take place in Paris, France for a three part season finale episode in 2016.