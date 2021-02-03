What’s On Tonight: ‘Modern Family’ Is Streaming (In More Ways Than One)

Modern Family: All Seasons (Peacock and Hulu) — The enormously popular series that ran for eleven seasons left the airwaves in 2020 will now be available for streaming in its entirety. In addition, Peacock is adding curated collections, bonus content and more goodies to create a “fan experience,” This show has more Emmys than anyone could possibly count, so perhaps that exercise can be part of the bonus content? Do it.

Firefly Lane (Netflix series) — Katherine Heigl returns to TV with Sarah Chalke as co-star, as the duo portrays two women over three-to-four decades of best friendship. Expect laughs and sentimentality, all based upon the New York Times bestselling book of the same name, and a brunette Heigl.

Tacoma FD: Season 2 (HBO) — The Broken Lizard comedy troupe returns with this hit TruTV comedy series about a true mess of a firefighting group with outlandish exploits that rival that of Reno 911 and Super Troopers.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — The gang’s staring down Graduation Day and wondering what will come after, and Archie doesn’t even know if he’ll be walking the stage with his classmates.

Nancy Drew (CW, 8:00pm) — Tiffany’s corpse is being moved for a private autopsy, which sends Nancy on an extra risky mission.

Resident Alien (SyFy, 10:30pm) — Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One) is an alien. Alan plays Harry, an alien who crash-landed on Earth, who’s beginning his first week at the clinic to explore human emotion, which confuses the heck out of him. The show’s based upon the Dark Horse comic of the same name.

C.B. Strike (HBO, 10:00pm) — This series is adapted from the novels of Robert Galbraith (J.K. Rowling) and follows a London-based private detective who investigates the most complex cases with the help of his military training. This week, Robin’s truth hits near home, but both Robin and Strike suspect an accomplice after the pinpoint a prime suspect.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Salma Hayek, Mark Harris

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Magic Johnson, Jenny Slate, Ashnikko

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Kelly Ripa, M. Night Shyamalan, Fireboy DML

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Kal Penn, Josh Groban.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Amy Schumer, Thomas Middleditch, Matt Cameron

In case you missed these recent picks:

The Little Things (HBO Max film) — Three Oscar winners headline a film that’s mostly landing on streaming (there are few limited theaters in the mix), so thank goodness for the Internet during pandemic times. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as police officers hunting a 1990s-era serial killer in Los Angeles. (Yep, Denzel is playing a cop again! You can’t hate on that.) Their prime suspect is portrayed by Jared Leto, and this is a tale of overarching obsession and secrets that are best left uncovered.

Penguin Bloom (Netflix film) — Naomi Watts (Samantha) and Andrew Lincoln (Cameron) star in this story about a family who holidays in Thailand when tragedy strikes. Sam falls off a rooftop and ends up paralyzed, which sends her lifelong outdoorswoman status flailing. She falls into a depression that makes her question her whole identity, and when her children bring home wounded baby bird (that they call “Penguin”), the process of healing and hope begins for both bird and human family.