What’s On Tonight: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Readies For A Royal Rumble

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – In the show’s final episode of 2014, sub par actors in spandex underwear get slathered up and wrestle each other in our nation’s capitol. Just kidding, I’m as hooked on this sh*t as the next person. With 29 more spots to be filled for next month’s Royal Rumble, Edge and Christian guesting as general managers and the rumored return of Randy Orton, tonight’s show is ending the year with a bang.

You’ve Got Mail (TLC, 7:00 p.m.) – Ahh take us back to the days of dial-up, anonymous chat room romances and a pre-balding Tom Hanks. If this movie does anything it reminds us there once was a time when the internet wasn’t a creepy perv-ground. It was a magical decade known as the ’90s when online strangers offered each other bouquets of sharpened pencils and discussed some of life’s more meaningful questions. “Don’t you think daisies are the friendliest flower?” Why yes, Meg Ryan, yes I do.

Mike & Molly (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Mike isn’t happy when his friend Carl invites some girl on their bros only fishing trip. After the incident with the pick up truck last week, I’m thinking this tool Carl isn’t the best friend a married guy could have.

Major Crimes (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – While one member of the team tries to prevent a guy from offing himself by jumping off a bridge, another is forced to open old wounds in order to put one of the biggest criminals the unit has ever faced behind bars.

Street Outlaws (DSC, 9:00 p.m.) – This show is like a real-life version of The Fast and the Furious (without The Rock juiced up on roids and sweating everywhere) which is why I’m a bit disappointed I haven’t watched it sooner. In the season premiere, the guys take on some trash-talking street racers from Chi-town.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo, 9:00 p.m.) – Scheana invites two girls she hates to her bachelorette party in Miami and things go to hell pretty quickly while the guys think Jax goes a little too far during their boozy boy’s vacay to San Diego. The dude just got a nose job, of course he’s gone too far.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Fallon, Kimmel, Conan, Letterman and Meyers are all repeats tonight.