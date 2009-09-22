WHAT’S ON TONIGHT: MORE DANCING. AGAIN.

DWTS: Needs more tigers

Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — A two-hour part 2 of the premiere. That’s a four hour-premiere over two nights. Good God, ABC, the dances only last 90 SECONDS. At least pretend to have respect for your audience’s intelligence. Not that they’ve earned it.

Warehouse 13 (Syfy) — Season finale. Oh no, I missed the entire first season. Guess I’ll just have to ignore it on DVD now.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) — Series premiere. This turd is going to be a huge hit. I hate CBS.

The Good Wife (CBS) — Series premiere of Eliot Spitzer: The TV Show. Julianna Margulies returns to TV as the humiliated wife of a cheating politician (Chris Noth). I’ve heard she’s good in the role. I will probably never find out for myself.

Joe Buck Live (HBO) — Can you handle the smarm? The world’s douchiest sports announcer speaks with Hall of Fame quarterbacks Elway, Marino, and Namath, talks to egomaniacal Dallas sports team owners Mark Cuban and Jerry Jones, and sits down with Curt Schilling. It could be interesting if anyone else were hosting.

Sons of Anarchy (FX) — Respeck, bitches.