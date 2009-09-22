WHAT’S ON TONIGHT: MORE DANCING. AGAIN.

DWTS: Needs more tigers
Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — A two-hour part 2 of the premiere. That’s a four hour-premiere over two nights. Good God, ABC, the dances only last 90 SECONDS. At least pretend to have respect for your audience’s intelligence. Not that they’ve earned it.
Warehouse 13 (Syfy) — Season finale. Oh no, I missed the entire first season. Guess I’ll just have to ignore it on DVD now.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) — Series premiere. This turd is going to be a huge hit. I hate CBS.
The Good Wife (CBS) — Series premiere of Eliot Spitzer: The TV Show. Julianna Margulies returns to TV as the humiliated wife of a cheating politician (Chris Noth). I’ve heard she’s good in the role. I will probably never find out for myself.
Joe Buck Live (HBO) — Can you handle the smarm? The world’s douchiest sports announcer speaks with Hall of Fame quarterbacks Elway, Marino, and Namath, talks to egomaniacal Dallas sports team owners Mark Cuban and Jerry Jones, and sits down with Curt Schilling. It could be interesting if anyone else were hosting.
Sons of Anarchy (FX) — Respeck, bitches.
I worked in a warehouse, you ain’t missin’ much.
We’ve been watching Warehouse 13. It’s pretty weak. I keep expecting Saul Rubinek to talk about wanting to do a screening of Dr. Zhivago, but he never does.
Oh, by the way, my desire to avoid Joe Buck’s commentary was the sole factor in determining which NFL game I watched on Sunday morning.
/not kidding, I was equally interested in both games.
If Julianna Margulies really is a good wife, she will show some skin. I find her to be smoking hot. Still won’t watch anything on CBS besides football and 60 Minutes.
Speaking of 60 Minutes, I really need an Andy Rooney fix, Matt. Please provide some.
Premiere – 1) first in position; rank or importance, 2) first in time
You can’t have a fucking “two night premiere.” Night 1 = premiere, night two = second episode. Just because the second episode is the continuation of the first part doesn’t mean it’s the “premiere.”
Think Joe Buck shouts, “Here comes the ‘Buck Shot’!” right before he ejaculates?
No. He calmly ejaculates, then says “That’s disgusting. I’m sorry for everyone who had to see that.”
I am pretty sure Sons of Anarchy is on A&E.
Dammit, I’m pretty sure that’s the second time I’ve said that something is on FX instead of A&E. It’s like I refuse to admit A&E has scripted programming.
ummm, SOA is on FX.
Yeah, SOA is definitely on FX.
[www.fxnetworks.com]
Goddammit, readers, don’t correct me when I’m correct. Especially not first thing in the morning.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)…great now we’ll have to sit through football in between the show promos on CBS. Don’t they know all we want is promos of their fall lineup?
GAAAAHHHHHH
Sorry bout that Matt I was just referring to the one time you said A&E and everyone jumped on you. My bad
