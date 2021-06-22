Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 (Freeform, 10:00pm) — In this world, witches not only enlist in the U.S. Army, but they also use their spells to rule the world and take down terrorists, who are (in turn) hell-bent upon getting witches out of the military. The Season 2 premiere sees the discovery of new witches while Tally struggles with her role, and other witches return to Fort Salem to confront the Camarilla threat.

This Is Pop (Netflix series) — This docuseries aims to reveal true stories behind persistent earworms of years and decades past while exploring the the realms of auto-tune, boybands, and the rise of the festival circuit.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Sarah must rise to the leadership challenge after Grelock loses power, and naturally, utility companies aren’t playing nice, so Sarah hatches a controversial plan.

Superman & Lois (CW, 9:00pm) — Sure, we’ve seen several incarnations of these title characters over the decades, but the CW’s doing it again with Clark making an unexpected discovery regarding Morgan Edge.

Mental Samurai (FOX 9:00pm) — Is Rob Lowe on every show now? Not quite, but Season 2 continues with Mr. Handsome welcoming contestants and throwing out interactive questions and puzzles to challenge everyone’s memory.

Mr Inbetween (FX, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — This season, Ray’s life is looking different while Brittany is growing ever-closer to discovering who Ray really is and what he does, which is doing the hitman thing while holding onto his own strict ethical code and balancing his family life. Meanwhile, severing ties with Freddy complicates matters when a criminal kingpin makes Ray’s struggle feel even more intense.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Wanda Sykes, Craig Melvin

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Vin Diesel, Riley Keough, Modest Mouse

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Graham Norton, Zosia Mamet, Brandon Taylor, Kristina Schiano

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Elizabeth Olsen, Edgar Wright

In case you missed this streaming pick from last Tuesday:

Revolution Rent (HBO, 9:00pm) — Executive produced by Neil Patrick Harris and Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, this documentary special heads to Cuba, where Andy Señor Jr. (who originally played the Angel character in the 1990s) directs a stage production of Rent. Yep, that’s not only the same Rent that won Tony awards, but it’s also the first time Cuba’s seen a Broadway musical from an American company in at least 50 years. Señor Jr. reimagines the show in light of his Cuban family’s heritage and their relationship with their home country.