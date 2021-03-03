Moxie (Netflix film) — The streaming service is cranking out the movies (at least one per week) this year, and this series co-stars Amy Poehler as a mom with a rebellious past. That past ends up inspiring her daughter, Vivian (Hadley Robinson), to anonymously publish an underground zine (called Moxie) to expose wrongdoers at her high school. In the process, she inspires a full-on movement and revolution, which leads to a shift and power from the cliques and clubs to a better environment for all at the school. The film also stars Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, Sabrina Haskett, Ike Barinholtz, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Murder Among The Mormons (Netflix series) — Salt Lake City is struck by a series of fatal pipe bombs in 1985, and it’s easily one of the most shocking happenings in the history of the Mormon community. A criminal mastermind is to blame, and clues spring from early Mormon documents and diaries found scattered amid a rare document collection that’s in possession of one of the victims. This is a three-part miniseries and a true-crime documentary that digs into territory seldom seen for a genre that tends to focus on spooks and serial killers. Here, the main crimes in question went down in broad daylight, but as the episodes unfold, the darkness of what sparked these stunning killings slowly rises to the surface.

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX, 10:00pm) — The John Singleton-co-created series sees Franklin’s troubles move past the gang warfare and toward Cissy while revenge is the name of the game for Teddy and Gustavo. Franklin’s still aiming to regain control over his empire resisting an all-out war of drug violence in the mid 1980s, Reagan-era streets of America.

The Con (ABC, 10:00pm) — The ABC News series that examines wild fraud instances (from identity fraud to admissions scandal and more) now takes on the Fyre Festival. Yes, it’s the outrageous scandal that will never die.

Resident Alien (SyFy, 10:30pm) — Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One) is an alien, Harry, who’s pretending to be a doctor. This week, Harry feels jealousy when over a perfect new physician in town.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Daisy Ridley, Justice Smith, Ashe featuring Finneas

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Paul Bettany, Metallica

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Leslie Jones, Elizabeth Olsen, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Foo Fighters

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Jake Tapper, Glynn Turman