Mr Inbetween (FX, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — The third season begins with Ray’s life looking different, especially while mourning Bruce, raising Brittany, and caring for Bill. Of course, Brittany is growing ever-closer to discovering who Ray really is and what he does, which is doing the hitman thing while holding onto his own strict ethical code and balancing his family life. Meanwhile, severing ties with Freddy complicates matters when a criminal kingpin makes Ray’s struggle feel even more intense. Will he give up the life at any point? He’s starting to question matters.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — A dangerous force descends upon Central City, so Barry and Iris must join forces to halt more destruction.

Mental Samurai (FOX 9:00pm) — Is Rob Lowe on every show now? Not quite, but Season 2 begins with Mr. Handsome and a fresh batch of contestants, including an NFL player who wants to prove his brains in addition to his brawn.

Cruel Summer (Freeform, 9:00pm) — This new series heads into Week Two. The story goes down in the 1990s and follows the aftermath of a popular teen going missing. When a seemingly unrelated shy student suddenly becomes massively popular, well, things look pretty strange. This week, Kate’s struggling to keep a secret or let it go while Mallory receives a surprise.

Mike Tyson: The Knockout (ABC, 8:00pm) — This documentary follows the boxer’s transformation from bullied child to boxing icon, for better or for worse.

Superman & Lois (CW, 9:00pm) — Lois looks for special help from Clark, who’s also attempting to help Jordan with his newfound power.

Chad (TBS, 10:30pm) — SNL veteran Nasim Pedrad takes on the title role, that of a 14-year-old boy, and this week, Chad must choose between popularity and truth when people believe he’s a hate-crime victim.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Gayle King, BTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Lena Waithe, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Allison Russell Feat. Brittney Spencer, Brandi Carlile

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Kevin Hart, Chrissy Metz, St. Vincent

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Jake Tapper, Paul W. Downs

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Andrew Rannells

In case you missed these streaming picks:

Army Of The Dead (Netflix film) — Zack Snyder’s pretty much the King of Streaming at the moment after Justice League scored big for HBO Max on the superhero front, and he’s spreading his love around over at Netflix while going back to his undead-loving roots. This zombie-heist movie follows a group of mercenaries who head into the Las Vegas quarantine zone to pull off the ultimate heist. Watch out for those intelligent zombies, through, and an undead tiger. Fortunately, Dave Bautista is aided by hot Tig Notaro (who replaced Chris D’Elia) — both good reasons to root for humanity.

Solos (Amazon Prime limited series) — This dramatic anthology series, which hails from David Weil (who also created Hunters), aims to explore the power of human connection while gazing through the eyes of seven individuals, who embody their own stories. The series stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu, and expect to witness stories that will illuminate the human experience, even during times of isolation.