AMC

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – Jimmy risks it all with a plan that could have big payoffs while Kim takes a hard look at what she wants for her future.

2018 MTV VMA Pre-Show (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) – The Backstreet Boys, Bazzi, and Bryce Vine keep us entertained as celebrities make their way down the red carpet of the 2018 MTV VMA’s in Midtown Manhattan.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, BET, 9:00 p.m.) — Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and a bunch of other big-name artists are slated to perform at this year’s show whose main event looks to be Jennifer Lopez receiving the Video Vanguard Award.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – A handful of Ninja veterans head to the Minneapolis City Finals to tackle a whopping 10 obstacles.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – One bachelorette confronts her suitor who was caught romancing another woman on the island and realizes she’s still holding out hope for her original love interest.

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – CBS is airing some unseen footage from James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke ride with Paul McCartney from earlier this year, in case you’re interested.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – After two dancers say goodbye last week, the Top 8 are given the chance to perform for the judges.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Darius, Grace and Harris uncover a disturbing new secret while Liam reconnects with Jillian.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Holmes and Watson must figure out whether a zoologist was murdered because of his trailblazing research or because of his multiple love affairs.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – Liz and Dud bid an emotional farewell to their late father as Ernie and Connie finally get a weekend alone together.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jimmy O. Yang, Emmy Blotnick