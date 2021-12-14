Murders At Starved Rock (HBO, 8:00 & 9:00pm) — A 60-year-old murder mystery rears its head with the convicted killer (Chester Weger) behind bars while seeking exoneration (and insisting that he’s innocent). David Raccuglia presents the fruits of 15 years of research while attempting to uncover the truth about the crimes committed by the local “bogeyman.” This rural community runs on rumors and opinions, and the townspeople are clearly divided with grey areas and alleged police misconduct in this case, which might make everyone involved question what they thought they knew.

The Future Diary (Netflix film) — This reality-series reboot involves two people who accept roles in a romantic storyline with an actual rough “script,” which leads to a semi-fictional relationship of sorts, and viewers can decide whether or not they think this thing is real.

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip (FOX, 8:00pm) — The chef and his friends are busting through Europe (including Italy, France, and Scotland), and in this episode, they visit Santa Claus’ winter wonderland.

Riverdale (CW, 9:00pm) — Jughead’s eternal search for answers might finally lead to the “Rivervale” truth, if he’s not completely unnerved in the process.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Flash and the Reverse Flash shall meet again as Armageddon comes to and end, but will the payoff be worth it to the team?

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30pm) — Tray’s looking for a solution to train Javi while Veesy has art on the brain, and it’s also prom time for Javi.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Matthew Mcconaughey, Alana Haim, Niko Moon

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Will Forte, David Baddiel, Joe Russo

The Slow Hustle (HBO Max) — Director Sonja Sohn (The Wire) does the documentary drill here while exploring the still-unsolved death of a Baltimore police detective. Through a series of candid interviews a deep-dive into the evidence, the mystery of Sean Suiter’s 2017 death leaves no stone untouched. Was it a hit job or a suicide? Multiple theories will surface here, along with a through examination, all while exploring the complex nature of policing in America.