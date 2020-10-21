If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix series) — The venerable former late-night TV host returns for Season 3 episodes. This brand new crop of deep-dive conversations will feature Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, Kim Kardashian West, Lizzo, and more.

537 Votes (HBO documentary) — In case this wild election season wasn’t enough drama, this film revisits the 2000 political earthquake that took place in Miami-Dade County, resulting in a razor-thin margin of victory for George W. Bush. Political machinations abounded, and this documentary digs into the operatives of the era, including Roger Stone, master of political chaos. Billy Corben directs, and Adam McKay of HBO’s Successsion executive produces.

Rebecca (Netflix film) — Armie Hammer and Lily James star in this fresh adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel. Underneath it all, the film’s a psychological thriller about a bride who finds herself living in the shadow of a wealthy man’s first wife, the Rebecca of the title, after a high-speed courtship in Monte Carlo.

Devils (CW, 8:00pm EST) — The Patrick Dempsey-starring series sees Massimo dig into some possibly sketchy stuff involving a colleague and… Gaddafi? Alright.

Coroner (CW, 9:00pm EST) — The death of a lab assistant sparks action for Jenny and Donovan, and for Jenny, this is becoming personal.

Archer (FXX, 10:00pm EST) — Archer must help rescue the kidnapped AJ while Lana’s rampage threatens to go off course.

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (Netflix documentary film) — Fans of the highest-charting female K-pop group in history can now head behind the scenes with Blackpink ahead of their 2019 Coachella performance. As they reach new heights, the quartet will reflect on the highs and lows of fame while cementing their success that shall not be deterred by borders or barriers in language.

Hubie Halloween (Netflix film) — This movie might be wonderfully funny escapism for you, or it might be Adam Sandler’s revenge for not receiving an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems. Perhaps it can be both things? Regardless of intent from the Sandman, settle in for the latest Happy Madison production, which follows Sandler’s Hubie Dubois, a Halloween safety crusader who gets sucked into a murder mystery. Kevin James and Kenan Thompson play cops, and more co-stars include Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.