Netflix

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix) — The fourth season of Narcos is here with a stylish re-imagining of the early days of the drug war. Diego Luna plays the new big bad, a drug lord known as the “Rockefeller of marijuana,” while Michael Pena plays the DEA agent who’s trying to bust his operation.

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) — Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin star in this comedy from producer Chuck Lorre about an aging acting coach who refuses to go quietly into his twilight years.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The hospital battles a huge windstorm on the midseason finale tonight. As the staff struggles to handle the influx of patients, Meredith confronts Richard about getting his life back on track.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Jack convinces Dean to partner with him on a case while Sam and Charlie try to solve a string of disappearances.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amy meets Jonah’s parents for the first time and discovers her boyfriend hasn’t been completely honest about their relationship.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon and Amy are devastated when they learn that Super Asymmetry has already been discovered and disproven.

Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The Packers take on the Seahawks in Seattle for the first time since losing the 2014 NFC title game.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Michael and Janet go on a wild journey while Eleanor debates whether she should reveal her secret.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Sheldon uses Thanksgiving as an excuse to study his family for a psychology project.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Hope, Lizzie, MG and Landon head to Mystic Falls high when two students go missing, but a shocking discovery pits Alaric against Sheriff Donovan.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Karen and Jack’s friendship is put on the line when she fires him from her play and replaces him with Jon Cryer.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Adam readies for the opening of his bar while Bonnie pushes Christy to mend fences with Violet.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The crew is placed in a life-threatening situation when their Friendsgiving plans are interrupted by a dangerous windstorm that forces them to put out multiple fires.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — The “Murphy in the Morning” team strives to land a revealing first interview with Corky’s beauty pageant friend, Holly, who just woke up from a 10-year coma that made national headlines.

I Feel Bad (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Emet promises not to miss any more milestones in her kids’ lives, but when a big presentation at work clashes with Lily’s dance recital, she scrambles to make it to both.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The winter finale sees the crew celebrating Conner and Oliver’s big day, and thn a shocking murder dampens everyone’s spirits.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Stone decides to defend himself when a woman from his past accuses him of sexual assault.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team hunts a dangerous celebrity stalker who turns a fan event into a deadly shooting.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Steve Carell, Eric Bana, Troye Sivan

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Ben Stiller, Jemele Hill, Jorja Smith

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Martin Short, Brian Tyree Henry, Amir Obe, Caitlin Kalafus

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Diego Luna, Dylan Reynolds

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Tessa Thompson