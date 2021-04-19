National Geographic Presents: IMPACT with Gal Gadot (National Geographic on YouTube) — This short-form documentary series will run for six episodes to tell powerful stories of women who are leading violence-and-poverty-stricken communities. From Brazil to Puerto Rico, Michigan, California, Louisiana, and Tennessee, this series will show these women standing up while remaining unafraid to dream and lead. Yes, surfing happens, but so does a whole lot of transformation. Each episode will release weekly before debuting as a full-length documentary special on the Nat Geo channel.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00pm) — A drunk driver causes a deadly freeway pile-up, and Athena races to save lives while Maddie’s doing the labor thing.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 9:00pm) — A horrific car accident leads to Grace and Judd battling for their lives while their past goes into flashback mode.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Nat Geo, 9:00pm) — Bear Grylls is still doing his daredevil-in-nature thing, and this week, Bear goes off the map with Dave Bautista.

Pray, Obey, Kill (HBO, 9:00 & 10:00pm) — Tonight will see a double-dose installment of a five-part documentary series from investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson in a project directed by The Bridge‘s Henrik Georgsson. Follow along while Berg and Johnson retrace what happened on a frigid night when a small Swedish village saw a woman murdered and a neighbor shot before a nanny confessed to the acts of violence while citing a strange motivation. This led to a scandalous tale of a love triangle and a link to a prior suspicious death. Yet is the whole mess tied to the local tight-knit Pentecostal congregation and its charismatic leader, who referred to herself as “The Bride of Christ”? Get ready for an unpredictable true-crime ride.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00pm) — Anissa springs a surprise on Grace, and the FBI has Jefferson in their sights. It’s visit time.

Debris (NBC, 10:00pm) — A dangerous operation leads Bryan and Finola toward rescuing George Jones, while Maddox and Ferris have different opinions on the mission.

Breeders (FX, 10:00pm) — Martin Freeman’s starring turn in this comedy enters the sophomore season with new parenting challenges. This week, Ally’s feeling pressure, and no one’s helping her while Jackie and Jim are hoping to move to the coast.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Michael Strahan, Emmy Blotnick

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emmanuelle Caplette

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist (Netflix documentary) — Following the Black Panther and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star’s too-soon death last August, the streamer fathered an all-star team for this documentary that aims to explore “Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft [and] an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s artistry and the acting process which informed his transformative performances.” Settle in for a long list of participants, including Viola Davis, Danai Gurira, Spike Lee, Phylicia Rashad, and Glynn Turman. This one will be available for a limited 30-day window, so don’t let it languish in your queue for too long.

Spy City (AMC+ original series) — Preacher‘s Dominic Cooper stars as an English spy in 1960s Berlin, right before the Berlin Wall goes up. He’s tasked with locating a traitor among the Allies or in the UK embassy, and he’s possibly surrounded by spies and double agents. He’s also dancing around the threat of nuclear war while American, British, and French troops are barely separated from their East German and Soviet counterparts. Good luck?