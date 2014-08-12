What’s On Tonight: Nathan Fielder Pushes The Comedy Of Discomfort To New Levels

Tyrant (FX, 10 p.m.) — Last week’s episode set up an interesting possibility this week, but one that suggests that the show is going to chew through plot awfully quickly, as Barry plans a coup to remove his brother from office. You don’t come back from that, folks. Well, unless you’re Nucky Thompson’s brother in Boardwalk Empire.

Nathan for You (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — As much as I love this show, last week’s episode actually a little too uncomfortable for me. I love the business ideas he comes up with, and the execution of them, but when the personal interactions where he asks for a hug or asks a woman to go out with him are too intensely uncomfortable for me because it’s in those moments where I feel like Nathan Fielder is really not that different from the character he plays. Tonight’s episode could push that discomfort into new level as Nathan attempts to get a pregnant women to deliver a baby in a cab.

Cement Heads (A&E, 10:32) — This is the premiere episode of a reality show about the goings-on at an eccentric family-run concrete company, because that’s where we’re at now.

The Wil Wheaton Project (SyFy, 10 p.m.) — In the season finale, Wheaton looks at the box office battle between TMNT and Guardians of the Galaxy (spoiler: TMNT won in its opening weekend).

Monster Hammerhead: #ExtraSharky (Discovery, 8 p.m.) — Oh who cares? It’s all fake anyway.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Fallon has Jessica Alba, Meredith Vieira is on Seth Meyers, and Damon Wayans Jr. stops by Conan. Everyone else is in reruns.