What’s On Tonight: Nathan Fielder Pushes The Comedy Of Discomfort To New Levels

Tyrant (FX, 10 p.m.) — Last week’s episode set up an interesting possibility this week, but one that suggests that the show is going to chew through plot awfully quickly, as Barry plans a coup to remove his brother from office. You don’t come back from that, folks. Well, unless you’re Nucky Thompson’s brother in Boardwalk Empire.
Nathan for You (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — As much as I love this show, last week’s episode actually a little too uncomfortable for me. I love the business ideas he comes up with, and the execution of them, but when the personal interactions where he asks for a hug or asks a woman to go out with him are too intensely uncomfortable for me because it’s in those moments where I feel like Nathan Fielder is really not that different from the character he plays. Tonight’s episode could push that discomfort into new level as Nathan attempts to get a pregnant women to deliver a baby in a cab.
Cement Heads (A&E, 10:32) — This is the premiere episode of a reality show about the goings-on at an eccentric family-run concrete company, because that’s where we’re at now.
The Wil Wheaton Project (SyFy, 10 p.m.) — In the season finale, Wheaton looks at the box office battle between TMNT and Guardians of the Galaxy (spoiler: TMNT won in its opening weekend).
Monster Hammerhead: #ExtraSharky (Discovery, 8 p.m.) — Oh who cares? It’s all fake anyway.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Fallon has Jessica Alba, Meredith Vieira is on Seth Meyers, and Damon Wayans Jr. stops by Conan. Everyone else is in reruns.
Sorry. But Nathan Fielder is not funny.
I can’t get past how much he sounds like Tina from Bob’s Burgers.
Thank you GreenBastard! I was wondering who and what was funny, but you cleared it up for everyone else. It has been decreed that this is not funny by GreenBastard. He/She clearly knows comedy and we should all take their opinions as fact. I hope this guy known as GreenBastard isn’t however a random commenter who thinks his opinion means anything more than a fart in the wind. But at least he is sorry.
@Koko I confess that for a while I thought Comedy Central gave a show to the guy that voiced her.
Yeah, the comedy community adores him, so I’m sorry, but you’re pretty much wrong.
I think I preferred the Ben Show myself but Nathan Fielder is funny.
Dustin’s rationale in that Nathan blurb is incredibly off base
I think Dustin is empathizing a little too much with the character.
Having just gotten back from vacation, I suppose I have some options. Last 2 Leftovers episodes, last 2 Trueblood, 2 Masterchefs… Gah. If I’m feeling like a glutton for punishment I suppose I could catch up on Big Brother, but that really just seems to harsh to do to myself… Oh geeze, and then there’s Extant. BLAH. Or I could snap into a slim jim, say eff it and just watch Cement Heads.
Oh thank god the Wil Wheaton project is going off the air. Jesus the sizzle ads for that show are horrible.
Oh, you’re that guy.
Tyrant blows. That is all.
I believe AV club stopped reviewing it after the 4th or 5th episode and they’ve stuck with the strain which I’ve heard is equally as horrible. So way to suck tyrant.
Well The Strain isn’t great but it is better than Tyrant which I stopped watching after the 4th episode myself. At least The Strain has one good character and some entertainment value.
It’s not bad, just not good either. It’s super watchable though, like Dexter (later seasons) or True Blood (any season).
Wait a minute…i’ve already seen that cabbaby episode.
Nathan pushing for people to hang out with him and go on dates is the funniest part of the entire show.
That last episode of Nathan For You was my favorite because of the degree of awkwardness.
The next two episodes of Nathan leaked last week! The bad news? I forgot, now I dont have episodes to be excited for tomorrow morning :(
Fielder is just really good at his comic persona, not unlike a Colbert. You see it on the very rare times that Fielder breaks out of genuine amusement — last week when the guy wanted to use the hot dog costume as his embarrassing photo and in the first season when the gas station owner is talking about drinking urine.