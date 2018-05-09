What’s On Tonight: Nathan Fillion Goes Back To His ‘Firefly’ Roots On ‘American Housewife’

#What's On Tonight
05.09.18 1 min ago

ABC

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Katie and her kids travel to visit Nathon Fillion at one of his Firefly conventions, in order to persuade him to attend a school spring gala.

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — As the show’s final season continues, a most perilous operation brings Philip and Elizabeth together more than ever before, while Stan and Henry enjoy some quality time.

Empire (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Cookie finally relents and visits her mom, which leads to discussion of their complex past. Meanwhile, Lucious and Eddie can’t stop fighting over Empire, and one of them makes a power play.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Archie and Jughead end up in a massive brawl after war breaks out between the North and the Southside, and a ghost from the past appears.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Task Force digs in to figure out why Samir has landed in the crosshairs of an unconventional Blacklister.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Jesse’s brother receives a grim diagnosis, and Willis confides in Rox over his deceased brother.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A precarious situation for White House Counsel Kendra Daynes places another staffer’s life in jeopardy.

Chicago P.D. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The Season 5 finale sees high tensions after Olinsky gets stabbed in prison, and Antonio struggles to stay loyal.

Archer (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Archer, Pam, and Crackers dig into another get-rich-quick scheme.

Famous In Love (Freeeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Jake and Billy go to a film festival while Jake and Page continue to grow apart, and Jordan is dealing with fallout from his recent discovery.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Klaus takes hostages from multiple New Orleans supernatural factions, which was done after feeling frustrated over progress while searching for Hayley.

Star (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Star tires of sitting on the sidelines and nabs the chance to stand out, and Maurice tries to redeem himself.

Survivor: Ghost Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — High drama ensues, as a another castaway shall be voted off the game.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The SEAL Team deals with a hostile mission after a helicopter crash injures and impairs Jason.

Law and Order: SVU (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A man enters the station to claim that his sister was gang-raped, and Fin must investigate.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Adam is inspired after watching Spaceballs and attempts to launch a Mel Brooks club, but Jackie puts this in the school paper as satire.

Alex, Inc. (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — A family secret surfaces when Alex starts digging into what Joya told people about him in Bengali.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Haley meets Alvin’s parents, but somehow, she ends up reuniting with every one of her ex-boyfriends shortly thereafter.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — The Resistance persists with Will and Kate placing themselves in jeopardy to make contact.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Alden Ehrenreich, Ben Falcone

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jennifer Lopez, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Car Seat Headrest

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Gayle King, Anna Wintour

Conan: Brian Posehn

