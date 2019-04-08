What’s On Tonight: The NCAA Championship And ‘Into The Badlands’

Getty Image

NCAA Basketball Tournament: The national championship (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Virginia takes on Texas Tech in the NCAA final tonight.

Into the Badlands (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Sunny and Bajie face a new enemy named the Black Lotus. Meanwhile, Pilgrim and M.K. continue to grow their forces at the Monastery, and The Widow has her long-awaited showdown with Baron Chau.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining 10 contestants of the Top 20 perform duets with artists like Julia Michaels, Lukas Graham, and Cynthia Erivo.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Hank kidnaps the Waverider in 1973 forcing the Legends to commandeer an RV, hold the president hostage, and figure out why no one is able to tell a lie before the course of history is altered forever. This might qualify as the most awkward road trip ever.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The “Battle Rounds” continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks + Dunn, and Khalid to prepare their artists to go head-to-head.

Knightfall (History, 10:00 p.m.) — The Knights Templar seek revenge for the death of one of their own.

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Keaton sends Shepherd undercover to sell stolen technology to a teenage computer genius in the hopes of baiting Tal, but his plan backfires when he’s forced to choose between catching his nemesis or saving the kid’s life.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, 2 Chainz

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Metz, Juice WRLD

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Zach Galifianakis, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Ellie Goulding

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kit Harington, Chelsea Clinton, Marina

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Bill Hader, Anna Chlumsky, Ally Brooke featuring Tyga

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David Oyelowo

Conan: John Bradley