The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows Of The Worst Year (Netflix special) — No can argue that this has been a hellish year for humanity, but it’s still been a pretty great year for TV. We’ve ranked our favorites, and Netflix is now celebrating the most crowd-pleasing shows that the streaming service had to offer. Expect appearances from Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit, Lily Collins of Emily in Paris, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor of The Crown, and more. On tap as hosts? David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes. And next year, this shall become a full-fledged weekly comedy panel show with the Cobra Kai cast and Bill Burr hosting the first 2021 episode.

Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix series) — Dance into the world of a Chicago-set elite ballet academy in this series based upon the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton. Once inside, this show will introduce an oasis for young adults who adapt to a new world, far away from home, while preparing for the city’s renowned professional dance company. All walks of life will unite through their passion for dance and their desire to fulfill lifelong dreams.

Industry (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — The Succession-esque series for the younger crowd does the holiday party thing with plenty of sex, drugs, and secrets descending upon the financial set in London. Expect a lot of tension, both good and bad, along with a painful predicament when Greg parties too hard.

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — The Dust-filled fantasy series picks up with Will and Lyra working to recover what’s been lost and Mary taking a leap of faith.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Chance The Rapper, Christopher Walken

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Taylor Swift Christian Serratos, Sabrina Claudio

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Gal Gadot, Ricky Martin, Lana Del Rey

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Kyle Chandler, Meghan Trainor

Late Night With Seth Meyers — The Chicks, Jamie Demetriou, Christina Aguilera

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

Adult Material (HBO Max) — Hayley Squires stars as a well-known British porn star who lives in the spotlight while also juggling motherhood. Rupert Everett plays her old colleague, with whom she navigates the Internet’s porn revolution, and they search for innovative ways to put a fresh spin on all things erotic. WarnerMedia’s streaming service acquired this drama series, which is currently airing on the U.K.’s Channel 4, from Banijay Rights.