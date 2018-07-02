Netflix



The Comedy Lineup (Netflix) – If the snooze-fest on live TV doesn’t lull you to bed too early, stick around for the latest comedy special dropping on Netflix at midnight. The Comedy Lineup is a mash-up of 15-minute stand-up routines from some of the funniest individuals you’ve likely never heard of. The streaming service continues to provide a platform for comedy in a way no one else does so this is sure to be worth a watch.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Becca takes the guys to Richmond, Virginia – one of the more boring trips in recent Bachelorette history – for trolley tours of the city and a debate over who knows Becca best. Spoiler: None of them, because they’ve only been courting her on national television for a few weeks.

Dietland (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – A beaten and distraught Plum heads to Calliope House to lick her wounds and figure out who she really wants to be.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Darius and Grace struggle to form some kind of communication channel between hostile nations in order to achieve international cooperation while Liam meets a mysterious new scientist assigned to the team.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Sherlock tries to make amends with his estranged father after a death in the family. Meanwhile, Holmes and Watson investigate a murder with ties to Egyptian antiquities when the victim’s body is found mummified.

The Proposal (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – So, this show is still going on. Ten more women are rounded up for the inspection and approval of a mysterious Joe Schmo who must propose to one by the end of the night.