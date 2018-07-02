What’s On Tonight: Netflix’s ‘The Comedy Lineup’ Is Here To Save Monday Night

#What's On Tonight
07.02.18 23 mins ago

Netflix


The Comedy Lineup (Netflix) – If the snooze-fest on live TV doesn’t lull you to bed too early, stick around for the latest comedy special dropping on Netflix at midnight. The Comedy Lineup is a mash-up of 15-minute stand-up routines from some of the funniest individuals you’ve likely never heard of. The streaming service continues to provide a platform for comedy in a way no one else does so this is sure to be worth a watch.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Becca takes the guys to Richmond, Virginia – one of the more boring trips in recent Bachelorette history – for trolley tours of the city and a debate over who knows Becca best. Spoiler: None of them, because they’ve only been courting her on national television for a few weeks.

Dietland (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – A beaten and distraught Plum heads to Calliope House to lick her wounds and figure out who she really wants to be.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Darius and Grace struggle to form some kind of communication channel between hostile nations in order to achieve international cooperation while Liam meets a mysterious new scientist assigned to the team.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Sherlock tries to make amends with his estranged father after a death in the family. Meanwhile, Holmes and Watson investigate a murder with ties to Egyptian antiquities when the victim’s body is found mummified.

The Proposal (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – So, this show is still going on. Ten more women are rounded up for the inspection and approval of a mysterious Joe Schmo who must propose to one by the end of the night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 4 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 3 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP