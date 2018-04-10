What’s On Tonight: ‘New Girl’ Is Back For Its Final Season

Fox

New Girl (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – The final season of New Girl premieres tonight and things kick off with a three-year time jump that sees the gang reuniting after some major life changes. Jess and Nick return from the European leg of Nick’s book tour, Cece and Schmidt celebrate their daughter’s birthday, and Winston and Aly try to choose a photo for their pregnancy announcement.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Riggs tries to reconnect with his father while Murtaugh frightens Riana with his overprotective driving instructions and the two detectives find themselves in a dangerous spot after hunting down a veteran hitman.

Roseanne (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Darlene and Becky take a hard look at each other’s’ lives as their surrogacy pact enters a crucial stage. Roseanne helps Jackie adopt a puppy after her application is rejected by an animal rescue agency.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Barry and Ralph clash over their differing opinions on what it takes to be a superhero while teaming up to find the rest of the bus metas before DeVoe gets to them.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The live shows are just around the corner, so more cuts must be made tonight.

The Middle (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Frankie is surprised but relieved when Dr. Goodwin agrees to buy all the peanut brittle that Brick needs to sell for school. But the good doctor displays a bit of Mr. Hyde behavior when Frankie doesn’t deliver the product in an expeditious manner.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Tobias and Black Lightning have an explosive showdown after the crime lord returns to Freeland to capture the vigilante, but his plans are interrupted by Jennifer and Anissa, who offer some surprising aid to their superhero dad.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Johan gets the cold shoulder from Ruby after stopping by for a visit and Dre and Bow are divided over the family’s decision to adopt a puppy after promising Jack they’d get him a dog in exchange for straight A’s on his report card.

Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Alessia Cara, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Kesha and more honor the great Elton John with some covers of his most famous songs.

LA -> Vegas (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Ronnie, Bernard, and Captain Dave underperform during a flight training seminar and Colin, Artem, and Nichole put all their money into a slot machine that’s due for a win after their flight is delayed.

Rise (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Robbie and Lilette grow closer just as outside forces conspire to put them at odds and Lou discovers a crucial element to the show needs a major overhaul.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Martin tries to repair his relationship with Lena on what would’ve been their 16th anniversary while Lena readies for a date with a guy with whom she shares a surprising amount of sexual chemistry.

For the People (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Allison represents a charming defendant in a fraud case while on duty for the first time, and Leonard struggles to decide whether to bring charges against a political figure.

In Contempt (BET, 10:00 p.m.) – The series premiere of this legal drama follows an opinionated attorney whose passion for her job and clients make her arguably the most talented public defender in her New York City district.

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – David faces off against his oldest enemy as he gathers the gang to hunt down Oliver.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Tray uncovers a surprising secret about Shay as he tries to get his life in order by working as a barista in his gentrified neighborhood.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Eva Longoria, Sebastian Maniscalco, Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jon Hamm, Emily Ratajkowski, Khalid & Normani

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: James Spader, Katie Couric, Louie Anderson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Timothy Olyphant, Wyatt Cenac, Gil Sharone

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Reba McEntire, Lucy Hale, Glenn Howerton, Kelsea Ballerini

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mariska Hargitay

Conan: Hilary Swank, Zach Woods, the Lone Bellow