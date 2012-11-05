What’s On Tonight: ‘No Reservations’ Series Finale, With Special Guests Omar Little And Marlo Stanfield

No Reservations (Travel, 9 p.m.) — Series finale, with appearances from rapper Talib Kweli, and as Danger wrote about, Michael K. Williams and Jamie Hector. Hopefully it ends the same way as The Wire, with Bob Newhart fainting after getting hit in the head with a golf ball and waking up next to Suzanne Pleshette.

How I Met Your Mother (CBS, 8 p.m.) — The episode that was supposed to air last week, until Hurricane Sandy rudely postponed the very important “Barney’s wingman is a dog” story. Such a tragedy.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9 p.m.) — And again. What’s your favorite Cedric the Entertainer role? Mine has to be Ralph Kramden in The Honeymooners. So much better than that Jackie Gleadaughter-fellow.

Witness (HBO, 9 p.m.) — Week one of a four-week series about photojournalists in combat zones, tonight’s episode is about Eros Hoagland, who “captures images in Juarez, Mexico where drug-related violence is prevalent.” Witness is produced by Michael Mann, who is evidently fascinated by all things Equus.

The Inbetweeners (MTV, 10:30 p.m.) — Season finale. This isn’t a very good show, but star Zack Pearlman is reliably amusing, as he proved on the most recent episode of the Rafi-hosted podcast, How Did This Get Made? Or maybe I just wanted to talk about Sleepaway Camp.

Monday Night Football (ESPN 7:30 p.m.) — Saints vs. Eagles.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Simon Helberg, Ricky Gervais, and Ty Segall on Letterman; K-Stew and Dax Shepard on Leno; R-Pattz, Chris Hardwick, and Ben Folds Five on Kimmel; Tenacious D on Ferguson; Jason Sudeikis and Key & Peele on Fallon; Sarah Silverman, Brian Austin Green, and Father John Misty on Conan; Martha Raddatz on Stewart; and Nate Silver on Colbert.