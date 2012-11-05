What’s On Tonight: ‘No Reservations’ Series Finale, With Special Guests Omar Little And Marlo Stanfield

#What's On Tonight #The Wire
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.05.12 2 Comments

No Reservations (Travel, 9 p.m.) — Series finale, with appearances from rapper Talib Kweli, and as Danger wrote about, Michael K. Williams and Jamie Hector. Hopefully it ends the same way as The Wire, with Bob Newhart fainting after getting hit in the head with a golf ball and waking up next to Suzanne Pleshette.

How I Met Your Mother (CBS, 8 p.m.) — The episode that was supposed to air last week, until Hurricane Sandy rudely postponed the very important “Barney’s wingman is a dog” story. Such a tragedy.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9 p.m.) — And again. What’s your favorite Cedric the Entertainer role? Mine has to be Ralph Kramden in The Honeymooners. So much better than that Jackie Gleadaughter-fellow.

Witness (HBO, 9 p.m.) — Week one of a four-week series about photojournalists in combat zones, tonight’s episode is about Eros Hoagland, who “captures images in Juarez, Mexico where drug-related violence is prevalent.” Witness is produced by Michael Mann, who is evidently fascinated by all things Equus.

The Inbetweeners (MTV, 10:30 p.m.) — Season finale. This isn’t a very good show, but star Zack Pearlman is reliably amusing, as he proved on the most recent episode of the Rafi-hosted podcast, How Did This Get Made? Or maybe I just wanted to talk about Sleepaway Camp.

Monday Night Football (ESPN 7:30 p.m.) — Saints vs. Eagles.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Simon Helberg, Ricky Gervais, and Ty Segall on Letterman; K-Stew and Dax Shepard on Leno; R-Pattz, Chris Hardwick, and Ben Folds Five on Kimmel; Tenacious D on Ferguson; Jason Sudeikis and Key & Peele on Fallon; Sarah Silverman, Brian Austin Green, and Father John Misty on Conan; Martha Raddatz on Stewart; and Nate Silver on Colbert.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#The Wire
TAGSANTHONY BOURDAIN: NO RESERVATIONSThe WireWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP