What’s on Tonight: No Reservations

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel) — Anyone who read Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential knows that he hates vegetarianism, but in tonight’s episode he eats several meat-free meals in Kerala, India. I went to an Indian restaurant called Saravana Bhavan this past weekend — not one of those places with tandoori chicken and chicken tikka masala, but a place with a line of Indian people waiting to get in. I didn’t recognize anything on the menu, so I just ordered a combination plate of some sort. Everything was spicy and exotic and delicious (unlike your mom), and it wasn’t until after I’d finished that I realized that the entire restaurant was vegetarian. Then I found five dollars.
The Bachelorette (ABC) — The “men tell all” special. Almost everything tonight sucks; that’s why I went on and on about Indian food.
You’re Cut Off (VH1) — Season finale. Spoiled princesses have to prove to their parents that they’ve changed their selfish, shallow ways.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo) — I’m ready for this chapter of American pop culture history to end.
The Good Guys (Fox) — Dan goes undercover. I think I incorrectly wrote a week or two ago that this show was on CBS. What I meant was, “I don’t care.”
Top Gear (BBC America) — Season 5 premiere. Oh, would you look at that? Something that isn’t completely devoid of intellectual value. The Porsche 911 Carrera S stars in this episode.
I hope that The Good Guys stays on forever so that Colin Hanks can never ruin Mad Men again.
What a coincidence, I went to an Indian restaurant called “Korma Sutra” this weekend. At least I thought it was a restaurant…turned out it was a curry-themed fetish bar and it was hot-hot-hot.
You are not wrong about Saravana Bhavan. I’ve been thoroughly confused about what it is I’ve ordered, but holy hell it’s all been delicious. I want one of the fried, fluffy dough things for a pillow.
Fuck Bourdain. Nowt wrong with being a vegetarian, it’s those bloody vegans that give us a bad image.
By the way, we had Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz on Top Gear last night. With Johnathan Ross now gone, movie stars are coming on the show to plug their new movies.
Cruise nearly killed himself on the last corner, the car was nearly on it’s side across the finish line. So close, yet so far.
Actually there is something wrong with being a vegetarian. I’m pretty sure it’s the fact that you don’t eat meat. Delicious, delicious meat.
I’m pretty sure Top Gear is in it’s 15th season, not 5th.
They’re already well into the series over in the UK, last night they had Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz as the Stars in a Reasonably Priced Car, and Tom Cruise brings the car over the line on two wheels, and with the fastest lap time yet.
Hooray for region-specific racism!