What’s on Tonight: Oedipus Complex

American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior (Discovery) — Season premiere. Yup, these two are still being dicks to each other. I really wish Paul Jr. would kill his dad and start having sex with his mom already.
Law & Order: L.A. (NBC) — You don’t think I’d let you forget about Khloé Kardashian’s guest appearance, do you?
Gossip Girl (CW) — The newest “star” of this show that no one watches is Kaylee DeFer, who plays Serena’s cousin Charlie. I only bring this up because I wanted to point out what a godawful name “Kaylee DeFer” is.
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel) — Tony visits Hokkaido not long before the tsunami hits. “This soap is from the sacred forests of Hokkaido, renowned for its countless soap factories.”
WWE Monday Night RAW (USA) — For people who like sports but don’t find the NBA playoffs staged enough. (People like occasional WG fill-in Brandon Stroud, who’s the new editor over at With Leather. Go check it out.)
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Christina Aguilera and Alison Krauss on Leno — but TV Squad has no mention of Paul Reiser’s scheduled appearance. Perhaps he got bumped from the schedule or, if we’re lucky, run over by a speeding bus. Also: Ron Paul on Colbert; Bill Maher on Letterman; Kat Dennings on Kimmel; Daniel Radcliffe and “Hellcats” star Aly Michalka; and — wait for it — Gwyneth Paltrow on “Chelsea Lately.” That should definitively answer the question, “Can women be douchebags?”
Can we make women Douchenozzles?
I’m going to try a little experiment. Sight unseen, I’m going to guess that Kaylee DeFer is hotter than Thai food, based only on her first name and the fact that she’s on “Gossip Girl.” Let’s see…
Oh, trust me, women can be douchebags. The douchiest douchebag I’ve ever known was a female coworker.
Kaylee DeFer could be named Pimple McGrosscunt, I’d still have sex with her.
Aaaaaaand… she’s cute. Shocker.
Gossip Girl is set in that magical NYC where everyone is attractive and dresses like their closet is Bergdorf Goodman.
@ Patty
Soooo…the upper west side, then.
Bergdorf Goodman is the name of a Jewish wizard, right?
/buys jeans at Target
Wearing one of those beanie hats when it is >35 degrees out is the equivalent of wearing a big sign that says “I’m going bald and I’m very self conscious about it”
– guy who is going bald but got over it…
…sort of
/looks at high school yearbook photo
/weeps
Huh. So this is what it’s like in here when there’s nothing worth watching on, eh? I’m used to only checking in on Thursdays. [Consults listings…] Yep, beer it is!
I’m a little disappointed at the lack of Game of Thrones breakdown. Especially considering this last one had the direwolves as a central plot point. More than anything, I’m in shock you passed up a chance to talk about puppies.
Judging purely from American Chopper, Snookie, and a great deal of my peers, Zombie Sherman could come back and just deal death east of the Hudson, west of Connecticut, and straight up from the Harlem River to Albany and no one would be any worse off.
(At least get Duchess and Orange Counties, Zombie Sherman!)
NB: I won’t give a shit when you point out that Orange County is west of the Hudson.
True, but that stage name is an improvement over her real name, Kaylee DurrHurr.
Anyone else read DeFer as Der Fuhrer? No, just me?
@FSJ: Zombie Sherman is welcome to extend his wrath east to the Housatonic River, so long as I’m not at work the day he rides through Fairfield County.
@Stinky Pete: I have no objection. If you get it to me, I’ll be sure to send a messenger through the ranks to deliver your work schedule to Zombie Sherman.