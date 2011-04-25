What’s on Tonight: Oedipus Complex

04.25.11

American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior (Discovery) — Season premiere. Yup, these two are still being dicks to each other. I really wish Paul Jr. would kill his dad and start having sex with his mom already.

Law & Order: L.A. (NBC) — You don’t think I’d let you forget about Khloé Kardashian’s guest appearance, do you?

Gossip Girl (CW) — The newest “star” of this show that no one watches is Kaylee DeFer, who plays Serena’s cousin Charlie. I only bring this up because I wanted to point out what a godawful name “Kaylee DeFer” is.

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel) — Tony visits Hokkaido not long before the tsunami hits. “This soap is from the sacred forests of Hokkaido, renowned for its countless soap factories.”

WWE Monday Night RAW (USA) — For people who like sports but don’t find the NBA playoffs staged enough. (People like occasional WG fill-in Brandon Stroud, who’s the new editor over at With Leather. Go check it out.)

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Christina Aguilera and Alison Krauss on Leno — but TV Squad has no mention of Paul Reiser’s scheduled appearance. Perhaps he got bumped from the schedule or, if we’re lucky, run over by a speeding bus. Also: Ron Paul on Colbert; Bill Maher on Letterman; Kat Dennings on Kimmel; Daniel Radcliffe and “Hellcats” star Aly Michalka; and — wait for it — Gwyneth Paltrow on “Chelsea Lately.” That should definitively answer the question, “Can women be douchebags?”

