One of Us Is Lying: Season 1 (Peacock series) — The New York Times bestselling novel comes to life when a group of give teens go to detention, and one of them does not emerge. Naturally, the four remaining students are all suspects, and all of them are looking sketchy for one reason or another.

House Haunters: Season 1 (Discovery+ series) — Yep, this house is exactly what it sounds like: a play on the long-running House Hunters series. Join up with comedian Anthony Anderson and his mom, Doris, who inject some horror into the housing market by pranking the hell out of prospective buyers and their realtors alike.

Baker’s Dozen: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Culinary competition series (very successful on Hulu following Taste The Nation) are so hot right now (yes, like Zoolander‘s Hansel), so watch out, The Great British Bake Off. Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and chef Bill Yosses (who previously whipped up pastries in the White House) will judge amateurs as they face off with professionals.

Ghosts (CBS, 9:00pm) — A freelance journalist and a chef move into a massive country estate while hoping to transform it into a bed-and-breakfast. As the title indicates, however, there are ghosts afoot, and they’re comedic. So, there’s a Prohibition-era lounge singer, a hippie who indulges in hallucinogens, a scout leader, and a Militiaman. Oh boy.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 8:00pm) — Season 23 (!) sees Benson and Fin push back after Chief McGrath tightens up regulations, following the precinct crossing paths with Meloni and the Organized Crime crew.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm) — Dylan McDermott’s Wheatley will supposedly be around more this season, and I’m patiently waiting for his octopus accomplice, too, but this episode will hopefully follow up on that Kathy Stabler revelation while a bearded Elliot reels.

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — Well, no one expected this show to return so soon, so I guess that one could consider it a… force of nature? It’s a nightmare of a concept, and one can’t look away from the trainwrecky aspect of people going into hours of prosthetic work to go on a date. And I’m not sure, really, if these contestants find it more or less hurtful to be rejected without any consideration of looks? That’s either so much better or so much worse than the usual dating hell out there. Yet obviously, someone did this poor rabbit dirty. Will Rob Delaney return as well? Surely, he can’t let the bunny down.

Doom Patrol: Season 3 (HBO Max series) — DC’s struggling misfit superheroes are back for another round of being portrayed by an incredible cast. Brendan Fraser has received plenty of raves for his fury-filled Cliff Steele/Robotman, and more kudos should go to Diana Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Jane, which is actually a role that requires Diane to play dozens of incarnations, including a very timely take on a Karen.

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+ series) — Jon Stewart’s return to TV fast approaches, and it could be argued that he’s never been needed more on TV than this particular moment. The former The Daily Show host will be doing the current-events thing with an episode every two weeks, which isn’t as frequent as fans might prefer, but we’ll trust the process. According to Apple TV+, viewers can expect Stewart to go deep on a single subject per episode with a “solutionary” approach, and yes, there are jokes.